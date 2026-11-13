Her Supervisor Hated Her. So She Signed the Supervisor Up for a Flood of Spam

Imagine having a supervisor who is out to get you and talks badly about you to anyone who will listen. If she eventually quit, would you simply be relieved, or would you decide it’s time to retaliate?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he’s out for revenge. He chooses to go the petty route and comes up with a way to annoy her without actually doing anything harmful.

Did he go too far, or is his level of pettiness just right?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

I give my old supervisor’s phone number out to random people and organizations. I used to have a supervisor that really disliked me, it seemed like no matter what I would do I was always on her bad side She was very unprofessional and would talk about me behind my back to people beneath her in the company.

The supervisor did many more annoying things.

She would even read confidential emails I would send her and management aloud to other people. Emails consisted of disputes I was having with other associates among other issues.

Anytime I would ask for a raise or bring up wanting more hours or just to be Full time, she would essentially laugh in my face, and then list 20 different reasons why I wouldn’t be considered, including times in my past where I had mistakes happen, even though The mistakes she would bring up had happened more than 6 months ago and My behavior and way of operating had completely changed since. I was always going to be a bad egg in her eyes.

Here’s the revenge.

So after she was let go from the company for multiple different people complaining about her, I just randomly started signing her phone number up for different stuff. Jehovah’s witness, charities, all their different religions and organizations. Anything that would send her spam mail I would send sign her up for. Now I’m pretty sure this is probably illegal and I probably shouldn’t be admitting to this online, but I’m too petty to care. I’ll sign her number up for literally anything I of presented the opportunity, like just the other day I sent my Walmart receipt to her number.

That sounds very satisfying and very petty.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s a suggestion.

This is a good point.

Another person does something similar.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

This is a good question.

If she changed her number and someone else has that number now, I feel so bad for whoever has that number!

As far as the receipt, maybe he doesn’t care if she knows who’s responsible for all the spam and unwanted phone calls and emails.

This is the revenge that never ends.

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