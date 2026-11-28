His Company Keeps Growing, And So Does His Workload, But Months Of Extra Duties With No Raise Have Him Ready To Look Elsewhere

Extra work has a funny way of becoming permanent without extra pay doesn’t it?

This employee keeps receiving “quick tasks” that quietly turn into full responsibilities.

Before long, one job has expanded into pieces of three different roles.

Check out the full workplace breakdown below.

My job keeps adding responsibilities but somehow the pay is allergic to increasing I don’t know when it started, but every few weeks, my manager slides a “quick task” onto my plate that somehow becomes part of my job forever. At first, it was small stuff like covering someone’s inbox “just for a day.” Then, it turned into running reports, onboarding new people, sitting in meetings I wasn’t originally part of, and now I’m basically juggling pieces of three roles without anyone actually acknowledging it. They keep using that corporate line about how the company is “in a growth phase,” but the only thing that’s grown is my workload.

Now, he’s doing the job of several people and wondering when it will stop.

My title hasn’t changed, my pay hasn’t moved a cent, and the last time I brought up compensation, they told me it would be “re-evaluated during the next cycle,” which feels like code for never. I didn’t even notice how much I’d taken on until I listed everything out one day. I realized I’ve basically been slowly absorbed into whatever department needs the most help that week, and I’m just sitting here playing my prize, wondering how people deal with this without losing their mind or quitting on the spot.

Yikes! He needs to refuse any additional work from here on out.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit think he should handle this.

This person suggests a conversation with the boss.

It’s all doom and gloom for this reader.

Here’s someone who thinks they wrote this.

According to this comment, quitting is the best option.

This worker gradually took on reports, training, meetings, and coverage without receiving a raise or promotion.

Management keeps delaying compensation talks while relying on one employee to fill every available gap.

Apparently, the company’s growth phase only applies to workloads.