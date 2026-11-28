A Warehouse Employee Changed His Default Printer, But Somehow It Also Changed His Colleague’s

Troubleshooting computers can be a strange job, but every IT professional eventually encounters a problem that seems to defy the laws of technology.

Sometimes, the culprit is an obscure software bug; other times, it’s a seemingly harmless setting that nobody thought to question.

In this situation, one IT employee was visiting a company’s warehouse when a worker reported that changing the default printer on his computer also changed it on his colleague’s machine.

Even stranger, the two computers were using entirely different printing applications. Naturally, this sent the employee down a rather unexpected troubleshooting rabbit hole.

Read the full story below.

“This is not something that computer would ever do” or A Tale of two Printers So this morning, I learned something new. New, and horrible. Let me explain: We have an ERP application that runs from a shared network drive, since most of its backend is stuck in the 90s. All it stores on user’s PCs is a temp directory for its built-in print spooler. Because I guess the Windows print spooler wasn’t buggy enough for their liking.

And that’s just the beginning of this printer-related nightmare.

I visited our warehouse one town over from the office this morning. Understandably, they feel a little bit like the red-headed step child that gets forgotten, so leadership decided that an IT guy had to drop by once a week. All this did was make them stop creating tickets altogether, and instead wait up to 5 days for us to fix the problem in person. Anyway, this week it was my turn.

Little did I know, this particular visit would turn into a troubleshooting session for the ages.

I get there, and one guy mentions to me that he’s having a strange issue: $WarehouseGuy: “Hey, so I know this sounds insane, but when I set this small label printer that’s at my desk as default printer on my PC, it applies to my colleagues PC, too. And the other way around.” $Me: “wat” $WG: “This started like two months ago. I think with an update of the ERP application. We’ve agreed that the other guy will set his label printer as default, and I need to switch it every time.”

And somehow, things are about to get even stranger.

$Me: “WAT” $WG: “Yeah, let me show you.” So he opens our ERP application, opens the label module and goes to print, which triggers a built-in Windows print dialog. He chooses the USB label printer connected to his PC and clicks “OK”. Now he’s back in the ERP application, which now presents him with a checkbox for “Permanently store these settings”. He checks it and prints.

At first, this looks like a pretty straightforward application bug.

At this point, I’m thinking it’s an issue with our ERP app. I check that his temp directory is not set to a network drive by mistake, that he’s logged in using his own user account and such. Now I’m thinking, it might be that the application update introduced a bug where it mistakenly stores its settings globally in the shared drive instead of in the local temp folder, as intended.

But then we get a demonstration that throws that theory right out the window.

We wander over to his colleague, who is using a completely different, third-party label printing application. He opens the print dialog, which by default now selects the USB label printer instead of whatever he was using before. Let me repeat. Him checking “Permanently store these settings” inside of the ERP application made a computer six feet away change the printer settings of a completely different application.

That’s when the situation officially stops making sense.

I almost dropped my coffee. It’s not like I thought he was lying to me, but this is just not possible. This is not something that computer would ever do. Usually, when presented with a problem, I have a rough guess and can immediately start troubleshooting. But I’m dumbfounded.

And the more I think about it, the less sense it makes.

Could the ERP application somehow synchronize these settings? “No,” I’m thinking, “it’s not agile enough for that. He didn’t even have that app focused.” I start googling for “Windows changing default printer makes other computer change default printer” but feel absolutely ridiculous in doing so. Meanwhile, $WG goes: “Yeah, so when $BossOfIT was there the other week, he mentioned something about an issue with Microsoft, but he didn’t have time to take a look.” This is pretty vague, but it gave me an suspicion. A horrible, horrible suspicion.

And then Microsoft enters the investigation.

I open the Windows printer settings on $WG’s colleague’s pc. I scroll past all the different network printers to the global settings. And I see it. Another one of those Microsoft’s additions that is absolutely useless, fixes nothing, causes confusion, doesn’t ever really work, and – is enabled by default.

One little checkbox. That’s all it took.

“Let Windows manage my default printer – ON” “No,” I’m thinking… “it can’t… they wouldn’t. They wouldn’t, right?” OH BOY THEY WOULD!! I checked $WG’s pc, and he didn’t have that setting enabled. Checking the box in the application set his Windows default printer as the USB label printer. Which caused his collegues PC to wirelessly transfer this setting to itself. Once disabled, the madness stopped.

The world made sense again. I think the other IT guys back in the office might’ve heard me scream. It’s not even 8:30 yet. I need another coffee.

The culprit was hiding in plain sight all along.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Something to consider.

Yikes.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

Yup.

Having inspected the ERP software, local settings, and anything else that could potentially cause the problem, the employee finally found what he had been looking for: the “Windows printer preference synchronization” functionality.

As it turned out, it was this setting that enabled the computers to sync the print preferences, resulting in the weird scenario where an action performed by one employee somehow influenced another user’s computer.

Indeed, it is an excellent example of how sometimes things that are supposed to facilitate our lives end up causing us nothing but trouble.

And it gets even better when one finds out that all it takes to fix the problem is one simple toggle.