Man Asked To Share A Table At A Busy Car Dealership, But Another Customer Refused To Let Him Sit With Coffee

Common courtesy matters in public waiting areas.

In this story, a man was waiting in a crowded car dealership waiting area.

There was a customer who had his laptop on the table and his backpack occupying another chair.

When he asked the other customer if he could sit on the chair, his response left him shocked and insulted.

Read the full story below to find out more.

“You can’t sit here” We get to the busy car dealership waiting area, and there are no empty armchairs. There is only one table with 2 empty chairs. There’s a guy sitting there with his laptop on the table and his backpack in one of the other chairs.

This man asked the guy if they could share the table.

Of course, we don’t need to sit together, but I ask the guy if we can share his table. He makes a big show of removing his headphones and says I can take a chair. But we can’t sit there with our coffee because it could spill on his work laptop. He says, “It’s just common sense!”

He thinks the guy has no common sense.

Dude, common sense (courtesy) would be to not take up a 3-top table in a crowded but quiet waiting room. With your uncovered beverage next to you. And then take multiple business calls in a loud voice.

Wow! The other customer surely sounded rude and entitled.

It’s reasonable to protect an expensive laptop.

But taking up multiple seats in a crowded waiting area while making loud business calls isn’t exactly considerate either.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares a positive experience.

Here’s a personal thought.

This one makes a valid point.

Here’s a good response.

Finally, short and simple.

Apparently, protecting the laptop is more important than being kind.

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