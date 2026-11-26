Homeowner Gets Fed Up After Neighborhood Teen Turns His Mailbox Into A Personal Storage Unit, But The Adult In Charge Won’t Help

Some boundaries seem so obvious that nobody bothers to state them, which is exactly when they get crossed.

One homeowner had never expected to need a rule about his mailbox, but a teenager visiting down the street kept using it as a place to leave his belongings.

He wasn’t trying to make a federal case out of a kid playing basketball. Still, he took the polite step of speaking to the adult the teen was visiting.

So when the behavior didn’t change, he was out of easy options.

Keep reading for the full story.

Teen keeps putting his personal belongings in my mailbox while playing basketball There’s a teenager who frequently visits someone in our neighborhood and regularly puts his personal belongings (cell phone, snacks, etc.) inside my mailbox while playing basketball. I’m not sure why my mailbox has become his personal storage unit, but it’s getting frustrating.

This frustrated homeowner has done all they could, but no one else around them seems to care about their discomfort.

I’ve already spoken to the adult in the household where he visits, so that obvious step has been taken. Unfortunately, I’m still dealing with the situation.

He doesn’t want to start a witch hunt, but he also wants the disrespect to end.

Is there anything else I can or should do to get this to stop? Has anyone dealt with something similar? I’m not trying to make a big deal out of a teenager playing basketball, but my mailbox is not an extension of someone else’s property.

Who even thinks to do something like this?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Putting random items in a mailbox actually is a big deal.

Maybe this teen just needs someone to reason with him.

This commenter has some additional creative suggestions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

The homeowner needs to make it clear to the teen that this can’t keep happening.

He isn’t mad at a kid for playing basketball. He’s mad that his mailbox keeps getting used as a locker, and he’s allowed to be.

A phone and a bag of snacks have plenty of places to go that don’t involve someone else’s property.

The homeowner did the neighborly thing and spoke to the adult, but apparently he was the only real adult on the block.

A mailbox isn’t a storage unit. Full stop.

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