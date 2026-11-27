His Mom Left Him Off The Guest List For A Vacation, So This Teenager Told Her He Didn’t Want To Spend Mother’s Day With Her After Being Excluded

Feeling replaced by a parent’s new family can create deep and lasting hurt.

This teenager expected his usual spring break with his mother but discovered she planned something else.

Instead of inviting him, she suggested other plans and later dismissed why he felt excluded.

Let’s see how that disappointment returned on Mother’s Day.

AITA for telling my mom to spend Mother’s Day with her boyfriend’s kids after she took them on vacation and didn’t invite me? “My (M15) parents are divorced. My mom has a boyfriend that she’s been dating since December, and he has two kids (F10) and (F14) that I’ve met a few times.

They have a tradition.

So backstory: My mom and I always spend my school breaks doing something fun together. My dad never offers to take me anywhere or do anything fun, so she always makes plans for the two of us even when it’s technically my week with him. He doesn’t mind. So for Spring Break, I thought I was going to spend it with my mom as I always do. She wasn’t sure what our plans were when I asked, and then she still wouldn’t answer when I kept asking.

Hmmm…

A few days before I found out that she was going to my grandpa’s sister’s vacation home with her boyfriend and his kids, and I assumed I was going too, but then she never invited me. She never even asked if I had plans with my dad until the night before Spring Break (because she knew that I didn’t), and then just suggested I make some plans with my cousins.

He was hurt by this.

So yeah, I was kind of annoyed that she didn’t invite me, and I told her after she came back that I was disappointed that we didn’t do anything together. She told me her boyfriend slept most of the time and she had some “girl time” with his daughters, so I probably wouldn’t have had fun. So back to now. She asked me yesterday if I wanted to see a movie and go to dinner together for Mother’s Day.

Sorry…no.

I told her no and maybe she can spend it having “girl time” with her boyfriend’s kids instead. She told me that was mean and then walked away, and hasn’t really spoken to me since yesterday. AITA for what I said and not wanting to spend the day with her?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is shocked when her boyfriend’s mom wants to bring an uninvited guest to her birthday party.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

The 15-year-old refused Mother’s Day plans after his mom excluded him from vacation with her boyfriend’s daughters.

His reply was sharp, but it followed unanswered questions, a broken tradition, and the painful feeling that he had been replaced.

She wanted a Mother’s Day sequel without fixing the spring-break plot hole.