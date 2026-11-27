Rude Caller Wouldn’t Accept Help From A Call Center Employee, Instead Insisting On Being Placed On Hold So They Could Wait To Speak With A Supervisor About Their Issue

Customer service becomes difficult when someone refuses help from the person already qualified to provide it.

This caller assumed every transfer would lead to someone more important.

Instead, each demand sent her deeper into a busy queue with one familiar voice waiting.

Let’s see how this call finally came full circle.

You want to speak to the supervisor? While in college, I worked as the escalated transfer supervisor at a call center for a large Canadian pizza chain. One New Year’s Eve, it was so busy in the call center that the customer service department started taking orders to ease the traffic, myself included. Suddenly, I get connected with Karen.

It’s clear this Karen isn’t going to be an easy customer.

Before I even have a chance to speak, she is already irate and rude. K: Why in the heck was I on hold for 30 minutes? Me: Mme, I apologize for the wait, but it’s New Year’s Eve and everyone in the country is ordering pizza. K: That is unacceptable, I demand to speak to a customer service agent.

The call center employee tries to reason with her, but to no avail.

Me: I can transfer you if you’d like, but I am in the customer service department and can talk to you about your complaint. K: Like heck you are! Transfer me to customer service immediately! Me: Ok, but due to the busy day, you may be on hold for a while… K: I said NOW.

So this employee does exactly what she asks.

So I added her to my customer service queue, which was 20 calls deep. After 30 minutes, she is up. Me: Hi, you’ve reached [company name] customer service, my name is Superfleh, how may I help you?

It takes Karen a second to realize what just happened.

K: (yelling) I was on hold for 30 minutes waiting… Hold on, wasn’t I just speaking to you? Me: Yes, Mme. K: (still yelling) This is outrageous, I insist on speaking to the manager. Me: Absolutely, please hold.

So back in line she goes!

And I add her to my queue once again. Now keep in mind that the escalated transfer supervisor (me) is the final stage of customer service, so when a customer asks for a manager, the ETS was the end of the line. I continue to take orders for another 25 minutes or so, then pick up Karen’s call. Me: Hi there, you’ve reached Superfleh. I believe you asked to speak to a manager, how can I help?

This time, her reaction was even better.

K: (in a desperate tone) You’re the manager too? Me: Yes, Mme. You see, because it is so busy, I have been taking calls all day to ease the traffic and make things run a little quicker. K: Oh my goodness, I’ve been waiting for over an hour. Me: I did tell you that I could help when I took your initial call.

Finally, Karen begins to calm down.

K: You did. Me: Would you like me to take your order now? K: Yes… It was so satisfying to let all the air out of her like that.

Some horrible customers just need to tire themselves out!

What did Reddit think?

This user thought the story was headed in a different direction.

Karen’s first mistake was waiting on the phone for an hour over nothing.

This story works on so many levels.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who straight hangs up on his boss when he asks for after-hours work without authorizing overtime pay.

Karen finally gave up faster than this user anticipated.

The rude caller rejected immediate help, demanded two transfers, and reached the same employee after both lengthy waits.

More than an hour later, she learned the original agent was also the final escalation supervisor and quietly placed her order.

She climbed the entire management ladder and found the same person on every rung.