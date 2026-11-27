Birthday Girl Asked Her Friend Not To Bring Her Boyfriend To A Close Friends Dinner, So When She Refused, She Uninvited Her And Got Called Controlling

A birthday is supposed to be the one night a year you get to call all the shots.

A woman planned a small dinner at a restaurant for her close friends and asked guests not to bring plus-ones without checking with her first.

One friend had a habit of bringing her new boyfriend to every hangout, including the girls’ nights, even after the woman gently said she wanted one-on-one or girl time.

So when the invite went out, the friend announced she’d be bringing him again. The birthday girl said no, and the friend called her rude and accused her of excluding him on purpose.

When the woman uninvited her entirely, her entire friend group started to turn against her.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for uninviting my friend from my birthday after she kept bringing her new boyfriend everywhere My birthday dinner is at a small restaurant next weekend. I told everyone it was a close-friends-only gathering, and I asked guests not to bring plus-ones unless they checked with me first.

But one of her friends clearly didn’t get the memo.

My friend Mia kept showing up with her new boyfriend to our hangouts without asking. Every time we planned girls’ nights, she’d bring him along. I told her gently a couple of times that I wanted one-on-one or girl time. She said he had nothing else to do and didn’t want to leave him home alone.

So when it came time for her birthday, Mia refused to play by the rules.

When I sent the birthday invite, she replied saying she’d bring him too. I told her no, this dinner was for my close friends only. She argued I was being rude and that her boyfriend is part of her life now. She said I was excluding him on purpose.

So she decided Mia didn’t deserve a spot at all.

I ended up uninviting her entirely. I didn’t want to risk my birthday dinner turning into something I didn’t want. She’s furious and texted our mutual friends that I’m controlling. I hate that it turned out this way, but I feel my own birthday plans should matter. AITA?

Mia needs to come back down to Earth.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user warns there may be more to the story.

Her birthday, her decision.

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Mia purposely went against her wishes — and she deserves to face pressure for that.

Mia heard “close friends only” and decided the rule was for everyone else to follow except her.

She had months of warnings, a clear explanation, and a chance to simply ask, but instead she picked the argument.

Her boyfriend is welcome in her life, and nobody ever said otherwise. But where he’s not welcome is a birthday party where the host specifically said no plus-ones.

Her day, her decision.

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