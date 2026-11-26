His Neighbors Keep Harassing Him, And One Has A Camera Pointed Straight Into His House

In a perfect world, everyone would get along with their neighbors wonderfully, or at the very least, they wouldn’t have any problems with them. Unfortunately, that is not how things are in reality.

What would you do if every time you went outside your home, people would harass you, give you dirty looks, and one neighbor even pointed their camera into your house all the time?

That is what is happening to the guy in this story, and he doesn’t know what he can do about it. He also thinks their dislike of him is racially motivated, which makes it even worse.

This is truly a difficult situation. Read through the full story below and see how you think he should respond.

Neighborhood Hostility? What to do about Camera? Fundamentally, dealing with two major issues. Would like advice.

This seems very serious.

Context: Been living in a HOA area for some years, and interactions with fellow neighbors has been stressful, and seems to be increasing in hostility? (Not with every neighbor! But incidents seem to happen frequently and often enough, and seems to be an issue with a majority of the neighbors…?) My family and I are also the only one that is of a different race. In regards to issues with neighbors, it has escalated to a point where even putting out the trash or picking up mail sometimes feels unsafe. (Neighbors following, staring, taking photos/videos, or even confronting me and family.)

What is wrong with these neighbors?

I now only do those activities, if I’m able, at nighttime, to try to avoid interactions. Even doing yard work has some neighbors come up to me and demand (angrily) if I “actually live here”. (My answer of, ‘Yes, I live here,’ is not believed.)

He should not feel like he has to leave the area.

I did not think it was an issue of racism at first, but after continued incidents, and my own family members and others stating they think it’s racism/also feel racism, I am lead to believe it is? I would like your guys’ opinion as well. Increasingly, it feels unsafe and hostile. I am even debating to move, and sell the house (though I know the market is terrible).

How can one camera see all of this?

Issue 2: My next door neighbor has a camera pointing in from their house into mine. It goes into my hallway, bathroom, and bedroom. The camera seems pointed into my house, or backyard. (They seem to be manually moving it?)

This is creepy.

I at first just ignored it, not wanting to escalate. But it seemed to get worse. (I have recently noticed, whenever I am upstairs, it points inwards into the house – if it was pointing elsewhere before.) For my safety/proof, I started to take photos of the camera? (I don’t know if this will cause issues, I hope not, but thought I should take proof in case it boiled down to ‘he said, she said’?)

Only talk to the neighbor if it can be done somewhere completely safe.

There was a man that confronted me when I was outside. I believe that man may live at that house/be my neighbor (the one asking me if I actually live here). I fear for further escalation, but I want it to stop. Should I text/message/talk to my neighbor, and ask them to remove said camera? (I have stopped sleeping in my bedroom, and only go upstairs to shower.)

The neighbors definitely seem to be treating him poorly due to race, but whatever the reason, it is unacceptable. It is unlikely that talking to them will help, but it is usually a good first step.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Calling the police isn’t a bad idea.

This person thinks the neighbor is breaking the law.

I was wondering the same thing.

Here is someone with a few questions and suggestions.

Pointing a camera into his house is a problem.

This is a very serious situation that needs to be handled right away.

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