His Roommate Keeps Coming Into Their Dorm Room in the Middle of the Night and Making Noise. He’s Had Enough

Ahhh, dorm days…

If you went away to college and you happened to live in a dormitory, you remember those days well.

Kids running wild.

Parties all the time…

And some pretty awful roommates!

Yikes!

Check out what this student had to say about his roommate situation and see if it brings back any bad memories…

Roommate incompatibility. “I’m currently living in a double at my university’s dorms. My roommate consistently comes back at 3-4 AM every night. Once he gets back, he has to change, etc…, but this consistently wakes me up. I think it’s because he slams his drawers and throws his things around. However, I’ve tried setting up multiple fans to make white noise and wear silicon ear plugs, but I am still awakened whenever he returns. I have class at 9 AM, so I wake up at 8:00 AM. I used to move much slower than I normally did and intentionally made my movements quieter to not disturb him.

He’s tired of being polite.

However, since he continues to be loud when he comes back, I’ve decided to not be quiet in the mornings anymore. I know that he gets woken up when I move normally. I don’t want to be a jerk about this, but it feels unfair to make myself be quiet when he is not. I am hoping that he eventually has to deal with classes / midterms, etc… so that he doesn’t have the energy to come back at 4 in the morning every day.

This sounds really frustrating.

I have not tried to talk with him about this issue because I believe that it’s his right to come back whenever he wants to. Should I confront him about this issue or is there something else I could do?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual nailed it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This situation doesn’t sound sustainable, does it?

I don’t think so!

Ugh…I think I’m having flashbacks…

It sounds like it’s time for him to have a serious talk with his roommate.