Landlord Wants Tenant To Use Blinds Instead Of Curtains, So The Tenant Installs Blinds But Keeps Them Open

Imagine moving into a rental unit and putting up curtains. What would you do if your landlord told you to take the curtains down and put up blinds instead? Would you humor her even if it wasn’t in the lease agreement you signed, or would you keep your curtains up?

In this story, one tenant is in this exact situation, and she is willing to humor the landlord, kind of.

Honestly, I’m not sure why the landlord in this story is being so picky, but thinking back, every place I’ve ever rented came with blinds already installed in the windows. I personally like the look of curtains, so a couple times I added curtains in addition to the blinds.

Keep reading to find out how this tenant deals with the picky landlord.

My landlord is crazy picky about the type window covering I have in my own home. I currently rent land for the manufactured home I live in. Our purchase isn’t final so I can’t move our place yet. When we moved in, I signed a contract that she had typed up. Reasonable rules that I’ve followed for the year+ I’ve lived here. This morning, land lord stopped by to let me know that I needed to keep things out from under my front porch. She had, without my consent, cleaned everything out from under my porch and threw away all of my gardening tools. I didn’t say anything. They can be replaced.

The landlady really is picky.

But then she mentioned I needed to buy some blinds. Her knock had woke me up so I was still drowsy and asked her why. With an exasperated sigh she says “Because they look better. If you refer to the contract you signed, both of these things are in the lease agreement.” My thought process was that I have blinds as the previous owner let me know land lady was a stickler for blinds.

But those blinds may not be good enough.

I told her I have blinds and she mentioned a specific type to which I replied “probably” as I have no idea what the blinds are called but they are the same as every other rental place here. I told her I would buy some to appease her and she left. I just now checked the contract and there is zero mention of keeping things under the porch or having blinds.

OP isn’t sure why the porch was a problem.

There is mention of keeping the place clean (obviously) but what was under the porch was in a box, a trash can and an oversized planter. Not sure why it neatly kept there for almost 8 months I might add was suddenly a problem. But oh well. I won’t do it again.

Here’s the revenge.

However, every single blind in my house is raised as far as it will go. I’ve also left my back door curtain wide open so anyone passing by is free to look in on my kitchen. Maybe it’s clean, maybe it’s not. I have no plans in putting the curtain I washed back up either. Natural light will save me a few pennies on my electric bill.

Installing blinds is one thing, but the landlady never said OP had to close the blinds.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would call the police.

Another person would insist on being reimbursed.

This person suggests taking her to court.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Everyone thinks she needs to be reimbursed for the tools.

While the point of the post was her revenge via leaving the blinds open, everyone seems hung up on one thing, the gardening tools. The landlord did steal, and OP seems to be letting it go. Theft should not be ignored.

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