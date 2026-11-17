Worker Spends Two Years On His Boss’s Personal Project, Only To Get A Bad Performance Review For His Efforts

Folks, I don’t say this very often…

But this is outrageous!

I understand that bosses ask their employees to do things for them from time to time, but this?

Well, you’ll see what I’m talking about when you dig in to this story.

Read on and get all the details below.

I spent two years giving 200% for a “company project” that turned out to be my manager’s side hustle. “I’ve been at this company for a little over two years now. About a month after I joined, one of my managers started offloading her work onto me. I was young, it was my first corporate job, so I just thought this was normal “paying your dues.”

Oh, boy…

I was doing my own tasks plus hers. Every single day I was clocking 12–14 hours. I’d finish my actual job, then spend the rest of the night on “her stuff.” I was getting severe anxiety, barely sleeping, but I kept telling myself it would pay off eventually. Fast forward to last month. I got my annual review.

This didn’t sound right…

Bad rating. Zero raise. The reason? I “didn’t deliver perfectly” on her project. I was devastated. I’d given up weekends, my mental health, and any semblance of a life outside work. Then a coworker who left last year hit me up out of the blue.

Huh?

She asked how the “side project” was going. I had no idea what she meant. She sent me a link. It was an Instagram page for my manager’s husband’s “personal brand.” Every single deliverable I’d bled over for two years — the graphics, the copy, the content calendars — was on that page. I was never working on a company project. I was working as her unpaid freelance designer. I feel so stupid. And angry. And honestly just empty. I have two years of burnout and a terrible performance review on my record because of this. I don’t know what to do. Do I go to HR? Do I just quit? I have some screenshots and the coworker willing to back me up, but I’m scared of retaliation.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual offered some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

What the hell?!?!

This is crazy!

All I can say is WOW…

He needs to report this to HR immediately!