Man Tries To Address His Roommates’ Lack Of Cleaning, But They Turn Every Complaint Into An Argument About How He Doesn’t Clean Enough

When you have roommates who aren’t on the same page as you about cleaning, it can make life very difficult.

That was the case for the guy in this story, and anytime he brought it up to his roommates, they would gang up on him and make him feel like it was his own fault.

He wants to be a good roommate, but he feels like they are making this impossible for him, and he doesn’t know what to do.

Read through the full story below and see if you have any suggestions.

Roommates Gaslighting About Cleaning I’m M30 and been living with these roommates (M24-25, both close friends) for 2 years now.

Being on the same page with roommates when it comes to cleaning is important.

At first, I thought they were unicorns with how clean they were, but since I typically keep to my room and they host parties in the common areas with their friends, I ended up getting complacent about cleaning common areas, and as things became messier, my attitude drifted from “lets keep this place spotless” to “well, I’ll just clean up after myself”. This caused some resentment and we had a couple of painful, multi-hour long conversations where they kept lecturing me about not being a freeloader and growing up, and I kept on asking what they’d like from me that’s actionable.

They don’t want to parent him.

I felt very guilty about not pulling my weight and earnestly wanted to make sure that they were satisfied with my contribution, since I had very messy housemates before and didn’t want to be ‘that guy’. I offered to take over responsibility for deep cleaning an area (e.g. bathroom, kitchen) every week – they refused and said I should just know when to deep clean. For them, this is once every 2 or 3 days, often spontaneously at midnight or at the crack of dawn, and imply that I should do the same.

Having a set rotation can be very helpful in situations like this.

When I ask them for clear expectations – e.g. “if I deep clean the bathroom every week is that okay?” they shut me down and say I’m being defensive. I eventually managed to get them to compromise on a rotation, asked them exactly what responsibilities they wanted, and asked if they were unhappy with my job to please give me guidance.

These are reasonable requests.

I also asked them to lock the front door, to turn the extractor fan on when using bathroom, and to not hang their soiled underwear on my towels when they use the shower. It’s been 2 months and I’ve religiously stuck to that rota, doing a deep clean of my assigned area every Thursday morning (the reasonable one time my schedule allows).

Maybe he isn’t doing as good a job at cleaning as he thinks.

However, we had numerous follow-ups, in person and through text because, they haven’t followed my requests. They are very adamant that I should not ask via text because we are all adults and this is a friendly respectful environment. However, whenever we talk, they lecture me for an hour and call me a liar repeatedly, saying I don’t do any of my rota chores and have not done so over the past 8 weeks.

These roommates are simply not compatible.

Outside of these follow-ups, they have never brought up anything about my cleanliness or chore contributions after we made the rota. It’s only ever when I bring something to attention that their complaints surface. In the same breath, they’ll tell me they’re being nice for not nagging me and make it out like I’m causing problems for bringing them to attention, then call me disrespectful. They say that I leave the place in a disgusting state, that I am a freeloader while also getting angry (in one case even screaming in my face and slamming doors).

No conversation should take an hour. And this is downright weird.

This night I had to talk to them for an hour, at 1 AM, and listen to their grievances dressed in nothing but shower towel, because I asked them to stop putting random socks in my shoes and told them it was weird. This is a new behaviour, happened 3rd time this week that they put socks in my shoes. I’ve never left clothes outside my room, only my shoes, so I’m not sure why they think I am leaving socks around or what?.

He is trying to make the best of a bad situation.

Saying “Hey, can y’all stop putting random socks in my shoes? Its getting weird” was incredibly disrespectful to them though – and they were not satisfied with my apology or the fact that I binned the soiled socks (despite nobody saying the socks were theirs). I’m stressed out, but for now I’m trying to not let it get to me, sticking to the rota that we agreed on, and ensuring that any place I use is spotless after (toilet, sink, kitchen counter, oven, all wiped down or scrubbed after each use).

Is it possible the roommates have valid complaints, and he doesn’t realize it?

But the feeling that I can’t bring up anything without being ganged up and gaslight (then gaslit again into “why are you so defensive, just talk to us?”) is beyond frustrating and I’ve lost many nights of sleep because of it. I also do not like having my time wasted by these lectures where I can barely get a word in edgeways, but after my housemate’s violent outburst, I don’t want to provoke them further. Any ideas how to shut these conversations down “I said my part in 5 minutes, don’t take an hour to gaslight me and call me names”?.

If the roommates really are as bad as he says, then they aren’t good friends, and he should find a way to move out as soon as he can. He should also think about whether he could be the problem, though it isn’t clear how from this story.

Read through the comments below and see what other people said about it.

Keeping track of things like this can be very helpful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Yup, he needs to stop taking what they want as a demand.

This is a great suggestion.

He needs to stand up for himself until he can move out.

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