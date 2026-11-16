Her Mom Always Made Negative Comments About Her Weight and Appearance—Until She Finally Snapped and Told Her to Mind Her Own Business

To a daughter, a mother’s opinion carries enormous weight.

In this situation, one 18-year-old woman says her mother has controlled and criticized her appearance for most of her life, from choosing her clothes as a child to making hurtful comments about her weight and personal style.

But there’s a difference between offering fashion advice and making someone feel ashamed of their own body. And that’s what her mom is doing.

Those remarks even contributed to a serious struggle with her mental health.

After years of trying to meet her mother’s expectations, she finally pushed back when her mother criticized her eyebrows and called her ugly.

Now she’s wondering if she did anything wrong.

Check out the full story.

AITA for Tellingly My Mom to Mind Her Own Business About My Appearance? My mom(53) and I (f18) have always had a close relationship throughout my childhood. My dad left when I was born, so it was always just me and her growing up. Because of that, I trusted her opinions more than anyone else’s. If she complimented me, I felt beautiful. If she criticized me, those words stayed in my head for years.

But the dynamic isn’t healthy.

One thing that has always been a pattern in our relationship is her controlling my appearance. Up until I was around 12, she was always the one dressing me and deciding what looked “good” on me. I never really had the freedom to express myself through fashion. But when I turned 13 during the pandemic, she became busier with work, and for the first time I could finally build my own style. I got really into alternative fashion and cosplay, and it genuinely made me happy because it felt like I was finally becoming my own person. But during the pandemic, I also gained weight, and my mom became very critical of my body.

Their dynamic became very toxic.

She would constantly point out my weight and say I looked fat or that certain clothes didn’t suit me anymore. Eventually, those comments contributed to me developing anorexia at 13. I became obsessed with losing weight and only really started recovering when I was almost 17. When I started gaining weight again during recovery, she became even more controlling about what I wore. I’ve always loved mini skirts, leg warmers, decorative tights, and feminine outfits, but she would say my legs were too big for those clothes and that they only looked good on skinny girls. Eventually, I started changing my style because I believed her comments.

It took a toll on her self-esteem.

Recently, after turning 18, I wore a beautiful light pink tube dress with a matching scarf. I genuinely felt confident and pretty that day, but my mom said I looked like a pig because the dress hugged my stomach too much. I even told her maybe it only looked like that because I had just eaten, but she still criticized me and refused to post any pictures from that day because she said I looked bad. Another comment that hurt me badly was when she told me, “I wish you were the one who got sick instead of your sister so you’d lose all that unnecessary weight.” I stayed quiet because hearing that from my own mother broke my heart.

She finally couldn’t take it anymore.

Recently, I also thinned out my naturally thick eyebrows because I personally felt prettier and more confident that way. My mom loves thick eyebrows and got furious when she saw them. She said I looked weird, ugly, disgusting, and that I ruined my face. That’s when I finally snapped and told her, “It’s not your face. Mind your own business. I can do whatever I want with my face.” Now I feel guilty because I love my mom and maybe she thought she was just giving her opinion. But after years of criticism about my body and appearance, I think I finally reached my breaking point. AITA?

Just because she’s her mom and she loves her, doesn’t mean she’s not allowed to love and defend herself too. I could never imagine my mom talking to me like this.

What did Reddit think?

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I agree.

It’s dangerous.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

Something to consider.

It’s understandable that the poster feels guilty about snapping at her mom, but her frustration didn’t come out of nowhere.

Repeatedly making harsh comments about anyone, but especially a young person’s body, clothing, and facial features isn’t harmless advice, particularly when those comments have already contributed to an eating disorder.

Her response may have been blunt, but setting a boundary was long overdue.