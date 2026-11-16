His Girlfriend Asked Him to Skip Frisbee Before Her Annual Family BBQ. He Showed Up With a Massive Black Eye

Meeting your partner’s family members for the first time is already stressful enough without having an accidental injury to add to the drama of the event.

In this case, a man had plans to go to his girlfriend’s family’s annual barbecue, where he was expected to meet her family members, including her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Even though his girlfriend asked him to give up on his regular Ultimate Frisbee games before the event to avoid injury, he still played and ended up sustaining a rather serious black eye because of an accidental run-in.

Now he’s wondering if he messed up.

Now, because of her family’s critical nature about looks, she believes that he should not go to the family barbecue.

AITA for playing Ultimate before a BBQ? I (26M) have been dating my girlfriend Jenna (25F) (not her real name) for about 4 months now. It’s recently gotten to the point where we’ve started to introduce each other to our respective families with me bringing her to meet my parents during a visit home three weeks ago, and me meeting her brother out at dinner last week. Jenna’s family always does a huge Memorial Day weekend BBQ where her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins all get together every year. She was hoping to use this opportunity as a way to introduce me to the entire family and we made plans to go together today.

But something unexpected happened.

About a month ago, some friends of mine introduced me to ultimate frisbee. They had picked up the sport as a way to get some cardio in while doing something fun. I had never really played before, but it seemed like it could be fun and I decided to join, loving it immediately. I’m not very good, but I really enjoy it and have been getting together with some folks at my local park who play every Wednesday and Saturday night. On Thursday, Jenna asked me if I wouldn’t mind skipping Ultimate on Friday because she was worried I might get injured before the BBQ this weekend.

Lo and behold…

I kind of brushed off her concerns by saying that I’ve haven’t seen anyone get anything more than a scrape so far and that she really shouldn’t be concerned. Apparently, I must have tempted fate because on Saturday, I was running and trying to intercept a pass when I collided with another player. We knocked heads pretty good and, while I was cleared of anything serious like a concussion or a fracture, his forehead gave me a massive goose egg on my eyebrow that has since turned into a pretty nasty black eye. Jenna met me at the urgent care when I was getting checked out. As you can expect, she was very concerned until we learned everything was okay, at which point she became upset and frustrated.

She wasn’t easy on him.

There were a lot of “I told you sos” and she started spiraling with worry about introducing me to her entire family while I have a huge black eye. I told her that it shouldn’t matter that much and it should only be embarrassing for me, and that hopefully it will just be a funny story someday. She got quiet after that and we didn’t speak for a little while. She admitted later when we got home that her family can be pretty judgmental and that appearances really matter to them.

Now he’s worried he messed up.

Because of that, she decided that she was going to go alone to the BBQ. I wasn’t too upset because honestly my eye is pretty sore, but I still would have liked to meet everybody even with my black eye. I feel bad because she already told her family I was going to come and was really excited to introduce me to everyone, but now she is lying to them all saying I came down with a stomach bug and couldn’t make it. I still sort of feel like she’s making too big of a deal about this though. AITA?

Yikes. It could be a funny story to tell. Getting hurt sometimes is not a crime.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yikes.

I agree.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

Another reader chimes in.

It is absurd!

The fact that she was so worried about what other people think is a red flag about her and her family.