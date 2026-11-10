Noisy Neighbor Lies About His Military Rank, So He Gets In Trouble And Gets A New Nickname

Imagine living next to a neighbor who is super loud late at night. What would you do if you were a young family with a baby that was trying to sleep?

In this story, one couple is in this situation. The husband is in the military, and they live in housing off base. The noisy neighbor is also in the military.

A confrontation between the two men escalated quickly, but a lie from the neighbor ended up being funny to everyone but him.

Keep reading for all the details.

Lie about your rank to an actual higher up? Enjoy your new neighborhood nickname. Ah, this sweet victory story…def a favorite of mine. When my husband was in the military, we lived in a small and quaint off-post housing neighborhood. We were moving soon as he was medically retiring, and we had had a pretty pleasant three years in our house. Spirits were great, all things considered. Until this little jerk moved in down the street.

They were so loud!

This guy and his friend were car guys. Nothing against that at all, I’m a bit of an enthusiast of heavy machinery myself. But not during quiet hours, when my child is asleep, and not when it involves literally sawing a car in half. Yep, sparks a-flyin’ and all. To say the noise was concussive at 10:30 at night is putting it gently.

Her husband was even more upset than she was.

So, naturally, husband starts getting a bit irritated with the cacophony. I must admit, so am I. We aren’t that old yet, but certainly in the adult mind frame to know when to shut the heck up for the day. I had just gotten home from work, and my irritation paled in comparison to his.

Time for a confrontation.

He eventually decides to confront our dearest neighbors, as tactfully and politely as possible. In begins the walk to their house. It’s about thirty seconds into this that I can hear yelling growing continuously louder, echoing throughout the usually sleepy street. I can see the two mechanic aficionados puffing out their chests and getting closer and closer to my guy. He is very calmly standing there, arms folded in front of his chest, slowly nodding.

The neighbor got really loud!

The conversation reaches an ebb, a resounding, “WHAT’S YOUR RANK?” from mechanic A. A calm response from my husband, inaudible from this distance. Mechanic A fires back with, “OH YEAH?? I’M AN E-6 TOO JERK, I PAY THE RENT HERE AND CAN DO WHAT THE HECK I WANT. GET THE HECK OFF OF MY PROPERTY.” By rent, he meant BAH. On the rental he was assigned to.

At least her husband found it funny.

My husband, now laughing, returned home and said mechanic A had called the MPs. He said he’d wait outside and flag them down before they got there and ask to go talk to the mechanics with them. They arrive about two minutes later and briefly chat with my husband. They go to the house and begin their assessment. It didn’t even last five minutes before they left and my husband came back, laughing even harder. Apparently, the guy that screamed at him was not an NCO, but an E-4 in supply that had a few too many beers and decided to build a Frankenstein’s-monster-esque contraption in his carport.

Here’s the part where the neighbor gets a nickname.

The MPs cracked up as they walked back to their car with hubs, and sided completely with him. And, to sweeten the deal, he was the soldier of one of my husband’s friends. He very easily could have gotten into far worse trouble for his ego. From that point on, he was referred to as ‘Lord Highspeed’ by his coworkers. Peace returned to our street. He never sawed another car in half again.

Man, all the neighbor had to do was be considerate and stop being so loud so late at night.

I hope he likes his nickname!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t seem to believe that the story really worked out the way she says it did.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Another person didn’t understand the details.

Like person who commented above, I don’t understand all the details about military rank either, but I get the gist. It’s funny that her husband went from being so upset at the neighbors to coming home actually laughing about it. That’s the best part in my opinion. It’s great when an awful situation ends up becoming funny.

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