A Dealership Blamed Him For A Missing License Plate During A Test Drive, But He Says The Salesman Never Put One On The Car

Trust is the foundation of any sale, and it gets shaky fast when the person selling you a car reveals they aren’t trustworthy.

One customer took a Mercedes out for a test drive, expecting nothing more stressful than a few turns around the block.

But instead, flashing lights appeared in his mirror.

The car had no plate, and while the salesman told the trooper it had fallen off, the customer later learned it was never attached at all.

He walked away with a warning in his name, and now he’s weighing how far to take his frustration.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if I report a Mercedes salesman for causing me to get a written traffic citation. Today I went to test drive a Mercedes. During the test drive, I was pulled over by a state trooper. He stated he was pulling me over because I didn’t have a license plate.

In the driver’s eyes, it should have been obvious what was happening. But soon he realized the salesman hadn’t done his due diligence.

Then he said he was giving me, the test driver, a written warning citation for failure to have a license plate, even though he knew I was on a test drive because he saw the vehicle stickers and the salesman was in the car. The salesman told the state trooper the plate fell off. I found out later that wasn’t true. He did not put one on it at all.

The police officer had zero sympathy for the driver’s confusion.

Obviously, I was confused and upset because I was getting a written warning for doing nothing, which I expressed to the state trooper. Of course, he lectured me about me being the driver and responsible for everything in the vehicle.

But on the other hand, the officer openly admitted it didn’t mean much.

Then he told me, “You did nothing wrong, but I’m still gonna give you a citation.” He then explained that the written citation would be visible nowhere. It wouldn’t go on my driving record, and once he gives it to me, it pretty much disappears, aside from if I wanted to file a complaint about the citation.

However, the driver doesn’t buy this story and wants to cover his behind.

I don’t believe that, so I requested records from the Department of Public Safety. My worry is that it actually stays in their system and I might’ve just used my free one-time warning, so next time I get pulled over for something, I might not get another warning.

He’s thinking the salesman, or at least the dealership, should have to atone for their part in this.

So my question is, would I be the AH if I reported the salesman to his general manager and his sales manager? Then, if they don’t respond with something appropriate, leave them a bad review on a public website?

This is a tough one.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter pokes yet another hole in the officer’s claim.

This commenter agrees the driver is being misled.

A negative review could be a big deal for a business like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

Yes, the salesman shirked his responsibility, but ultimately a court of law wouldn’t care.

The most expensive part of a luxury car is apparently the paperwork nobody did. The salesman apparently decided following the law was optional, and a customer ended up paying the price.

If the worst thing that happens to this salesman is a negative review, he still fared better than he deserved.

Car dealerships are rarely fair places, but this story takes things to a whole new level.

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