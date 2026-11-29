Mother Starts Charging Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Rent After She Gets Her First Job, Leaving The Teen Wondering If That’s Fair

Phones can be great, but if you’re not careful, they can also become addictive and cause you to be rude to the people in your life who actually matter

That is what was happening in this story, where every time this woman visited her mother, she felt ignored because her mom was always focused on her phone.

She tried to confront her mother about it, but she was just told that she had nothing to complain about. So, she is wondering if she is overreacting, or if this really is rude.

Check out the full story below and see what you think.

AITA Ignoring someone for phone messages Am I wrong for being annoyed that I am being ignored and told to wait by my mother who’s responding to a text message or finishing a game.

It is easy to get addicted to phones.

For background I am a 29f and my mother is in her fifties. To clarify I have never been an iPhone kid and did not have a cellphone until I was 18 due to my parents believing it would be addicting. Meanwhile, it seems that my parents are the ones that became addicted to their smartphones, especially my mother. Whenever I come to visit there are several moments where I will say or ask her something and am then ignored for almost 10 minutes so she can either respond to a text or finish a game on her phone.

It is rude to ignore people in person in favor of a phone.

At the time she finally finishes what she is doing, I have either moved on or have forgotten what it was that I was asking her. This happens so much that it has begun to really make me mad, but whenever I bring it up to her she makes me out as being the jerk for being annoyed and will victimize herself saying she can’t do two things at once.

Her views are correct on this.

My viewpoint is that I’m the one with her right then and now and ignoring someone over technology that can be addressed later is what is rude. I’ve tried to explain to her my feelings about feeling undervalued and disregarded, but it will always end up in an argument with her saying that she is the one that is not appreciated.

She is exactly right.

What are everyone else’s thoughts on phone etiquette when your mid conversation with someone? AITA?

Her mom needs to realize that what she is doing is very rude. Sure, there are times when something on the phone is important and time-sensitive, but not all the time.

Read through the comments to see what other people think about it.

Taking a second to finish a text is a lot different than 10 minutes.

This is a great idea.

Walking away would make a strong point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier.

Paying attention to the person in front of you is the polite thing to do.

This commenter’s mother does the same thing.

Mom is very rude, and she doesn’t even realize it.

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