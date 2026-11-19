Retired Parents Planned Trips Around Their Own Schedule and Budget—So Her Partner Got Upset When His Teaching Job Meant He Was Frequently Excluded

It’s hard to say no to a vacation.

One woman had retired parents who loved to travel and always invited her, her sister, and her partner.

However, her partner’s work schedule made things complicated. He was a teacher, and his rigid schedule meant he often missed out on fabulous destinations.

So instead of sticking by his side, she frequently traveled without him, and over the years, it became a pattern.

He got upset every time, and when he chewed her out over her most recent plans, she began to wonder if she was going about it all wrong.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for planning family vacations without my SO I (35F) am having with my partner (43M). He is a teacher whose family lives abroad. We live in NYC, as do my parents.

The family is known for taking vacations together, but money often becomes a challenging topic.

They are retired and often plan trips to Florida to visit extended family or other places on their bucket list.

They always invite my sister and me, and my SO, as long as we cover our airfare. Money is a little tight for them, but they stretch it as far as they can.

There’s also the matter of their busy work schedules.

Often, my partner can’t come on these trips because of his teaching schedule. He can’t just take PTO and can only travel on school breaks. But those times are generally more expensive to travel and not necessarily convenient for my retired parents, who are on a fixed income and have a flexible schedule.

Lately her partner has started to feel pretty left out.

My partner gets very upset whenever they book one of these trips and he can’t join. I always go anyway. I don’t want to miss out on fun family travel. We have now been to Iceland, the UK, the Grand Canyon, and Florida several times without him over the six years we’ve been together.

We have another upcoming trip to Puerto Rico that he just chewed me out over.

Now she’s wondering if she’s being a bad partner by leaving him behind.

So, are we the AHs for not spending more to travel when it’s convenient for him so he can join? For context, we have taken him along for many other family vacations in the summer and over the holidays. It just becomes an issue when he can’t join because of his teaching schedule.

In all honesty, this does sound a little exclusionary.

Redditors weren’t so sympathetic on this one.

This commenter thinks she’s lacking empathy.

Something isn’t adding up for this astute reader.

This commenter would go as far to question the entire relationship if they were in the partner’s shoes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

This user wonders how much longer this relationship can thrive under these conditions.

Her partner isn’t asking her to give up her family, only to notice how he’s feeling. She’s gone to Iceland, the UK, the Grand Canyon, and Florida without him. And did she ever really stop to ask him how it made him feel?

A partner who cares would look for ways to bring him in, or at least make an effort to plan separate trips with him.

True partnership, like travel, takes some planning.

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