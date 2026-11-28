Roommate’s Late-Night Gaming And Loud Talking Keep His Housemate Awake, But He Won’t Quiet Down On His Own

Playing video games can be very exciting, especially when you are playing with multiple people online.

What would you do if you had a roommate who played online games at night and would be talking the whole time, which you could clearly hear through the walls?

That is what was happening to the guy in this story, and it was waking him up almost every night, but the roommate won’t stop, so he is thinking about reporting him to the landlord.

It doesn’t seem like he really has any other choice. Read through the full story and see what you think he should do.

AITA for asking my roommate to keep his gaming voice chat down instead of telling me to study elsewhere? I live in a student apartment with a friend. Our bedrooms are only a few meters apart with a very thin wall between them.

Thin walls can make life difficult.

The soundproofing is so bad that I can hear him speaking normally and sometimes even his keyboard. He plays online games with friends almost every night, usually starting around 8 PM and sometimes continuing until 2–3 AM.

Live chat in games can get very loud.

While playing, he talks constantly, making comments, calls things out, swears, laughs, and occasionally shouts. From my room, it basically sounds like someone having a phone conversation a few meters away for hours. I can often hear entire sentences, not just muffled noise. I have asked him several times, both in person and over text, to keep his voice down, especially after midnight because it affects my sleep. To be fair, if I message him after midnight, he will usually stop talking or get much quieter.

His requests are very reasonable.

My problem is that I have to keep reminding him instead of him managing the noise himself. Yesterday, for example, I was asleep when he started a phone call with his mother at around 1:30 AM and woke me up. I asked him to take the call outside, but he ignored me and continued talking. I have midterms coming up, so recently I asked him to control his volume after 8 PM for a few days while I study. I did not ask him to stop gaming, only to keep the voice chat and shouting down.

Why can’t he just learn to keep his voice down?

He said 8 PM was unreasonable and told me, “If you want quiet at 8, go to the library.” He also said he has no obligation to stop gaming because I am studying. Again, I told him I was asking him to control the noise, not stop playing. He says I am controlling and that I should simply remind him every night when he gets too loud. I don’t think I should have to monitor his volume every night after already explaining the issue multiple times.

Surely he must know that he is being too loud.

He has also told his gaming friends that I “pressure him,” which I know because, ironically, I could hear their conversation through the wall. He claims my studying makes noise too, but I don’t talk or play audio out loud while studying. The main sound I make is typing, and he wears headphones while gaming.

No, he isn’t being unreasonable here. His roommate is.

Our lease specifically prohibits loud or obnoxious behavior and unreasonably disturbing another tenant’s peaceful enjoyment. I am considering talking to management because trying to handle this directly has not worked. I know complete silence is unrealistic with bad soundproofing, and I am not asking for that. I just don’t think I should have to leave my own room to study or sleep because my roommate wants to spend hours on voice chat. AITA?

Some people have a hard time keeping their voice down, but late at night, they are obligated to do their best to be courteous. If he refuses, report it to the building manager.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Screaming in the middle of the night is excessive.

Here is someone who says 8PM is too early for quiet hours.

If he reports it to the management office, it will ruin the friendship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

This person thinks he is in the right.

Asking people to be quiet by 8 PM is unreasonable.

He is being too demanding, but his roommate is being unreasonable, too.

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