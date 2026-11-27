Teen’s Birthday Turned Into A Fight After Her Mom Refused Every Offer, Exposing Their Already Difficult Relationship

Guessing what someone wants is hard enough, and it’s nearly impossible when they straight up refuse to tell you.

One teen had asked her mom about her birthday again and again, and she kept getting the same dismissive answers.

She wanted to do something special, but nothing she offered ever landed, which was nothing new in a relationship that had been difficult for a long time.

When her mom finally spoke up about her discontent, it was in the middle of an argument.

Now she’s left wondering how she was supposed to read a mind she’d been told to leave alone.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not having anything planned for my mom’s birthday after i asked her for a month and a half straight what she wants? I (17F) and my mom (57F) just got into a heated discussion on her birthday because I didn’t do anything for her birthday.

She explains that she tried multiple times to make her mother feel difficult, but she didn’t make it easy.

My mom was gone in the morning, so I wasn’t able to make her breakfast, which I would have done. I have asked her repeatedly for the past month and a half what she wants for her birthday, and she has said, “I don’t want anything.” I gave the offer of making dinner or making her a cake, which she said no to.

This teen isn’t bathing in money at the moment, which makes celebrating someone difficult.

I don’t have money to take my mom out to dinner because it’s extremely difficult to find a job at the moment. If she wanted anything as a gift, I would have asked my dad, but once again, she kept saying no.

This is all part of a pattern she’s noticed with her mother.

It’s sometimes like I can’t win with her. She always asks me to leave her alone. I tell her I love her every day and try to hug her, which she, for some reason, has an issue with, and she always asks me why I’m being weird for wanting to hug her. Same with spending time with her, which I do almost every night.

Now she feels guilty.

I feel like a crappy daughter because I don’t know what she wants. She won’t ever say it until this argument, where she was like, “It’s just like every single day, you could have at least made me dinner,” which I would have done if she said that is what she wanted.

But her mother always makes things so difficult.

She’s so picky about food that I would have to ask her what she would want made instead of freestyling, or else she would have been upset for even that. She keeps saying how her birthday is ruined, and I’m trying to tell her that it’s not and to just tell me what she wants. AITA?

This mother-daughter relationship needs serious help.

What did Reddit think?

It’s time to finally confront her mother about the dysfunctional pattern that’s gone on way too long.

There’s something serious going on here.

Some people just don’t know how to be happy.

This user agrees that therapy would be a welcome next step.

A mom who says “leave me alone” and then says “you did nothing” is sending two very confusing messages at once. Being a teenager is difficult enough without also walking on eggshells around the adults.

This daughter asked for weeks, offered dinner, a cake, and her time, and every attempt was shut down.

Her mom can’t turn around and treat this considerable effort as proof of failure. That’s a rigged game.

What this mother-daughter relationship really needs is a good therapist.

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