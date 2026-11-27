New Upstairs Neighbors Constantly Stomped and Banged Around—So After Landlords Did Almost Nothing, She Decided to Move Out

When you live in an apartment with other units above you, their noise can really cause major disruptions to your life, especially when they aren’t careful.

That was the case for the young mother in this story, and even though she tried to report it to the landlords, very little was done, so she is finally going to move out.

She had lived in that apartment for 15 years without problems, but when the family moved in above her, she had had enough.

Read through the full story below and see if you think she is doing the right thing.

Ridiculously loud upstairs neighbours Hi everyone. I’m literally on the verge of a mental breakdown and I need to vent.

That is a lot of people for a one-bedroom house.

Husband and I have moved into our current apartment March of last year. March was quiet, and we were out travelling all of April, but since when we came back in May, it has been literally horrible. I live in a one bedroom on the second to last floor of a low rise building, and above me, also on a ONE BEDROOM, lives a family of 5 (parents, a 1 year old, a 2 year old and a 3 year old).

Kids love running around the house.

Since May 2025, all my husband and I hear is stomping. Constant stomping day and night at all hours of the day. I honestly don’t think those kids ever sit, I don’t know when they eat, or shower, or do anything really, because they stomp from 7am-2am constantly, non stop. They drag furniture throughout the day and at weird hours at night, constant dropping of toys over and over again, sounds that seem to be kids throwing themselves onto the floor, bowling right above me, among other things.

It would be even worse with a new baby in the home.

We started complaining to management in July 2025. Since then, they have done absolutely nothing to stop the noise, including lying about taking this to the lawyers and issuing an N5. I was pregnant from late 2024 to end of 2025 so for my entire pregnancy all I heard was them stomping, sleepless nights, fights with my husband because of the noise and overall frustration. I came back from the hospital that day to what sounded like a more than a few kids stomping on my ceiling for hours. When I called the superintendent, they slowed down, but never stopped.

What could they possibly be hammering?

The parents would often times do some pointless hammering around their unit, including hammering against my floor, on the walls, in the morning. They once opened their bedroom door just to do pointless hammering inside the bedroom and then closed the door. Actual erratic behaviour of people who did not learn how to live in society. The next few months were just as much of a misery. Their stomping woke up my kid several times, and putting babies down to sleep is very difficult.

Her frustration is understandable.

Then in March 2026 I absolutely lost my mind. I had just put my baby down to sleep and I was going to enjoy my day. The kids started stomping, woke her up and I couldn’t do any of the chores I wanted to do. I went into a state of mind I can only describe as psychosis. I went out the balcony and screamed “I am tired, shut the heck up!”, got my baby and then wet to the management office.

She really should have done this far sooner.

At the management office I told them I was fed up. They replied with “my hands are tied”. To which I said “Are you kidding me? I have the right to enjoy my space in quiet, and I have had none since I moved in here. I pay good money every month to live in misery”. I threatened to take this to the LTB and upper management, and then they started moving, but very slow, so I brought this up to upper management anyway because it had been a whole year of this.

At least something is being done.

Upper management said they didn’t even know about this, issued the N5, and they continued to stomp. It wasn’t until mid July 2026 when we sent them logs that the stomps still persisted after the N5 they were forced to put down carpets. I still hear these kids running and stomping every now and then, in the morning, past quiet hours, I still hear them, but less. Honestly, I have been living in apartments for 15 years now, and this is the first time I encounter something so ridiculous.

It is no surprise that the neighbors are trying to retaliate.

They also reported that we were being loud at other times when I was trying on my heels for maybe 5 minutes in the comfort of my home, and upper management issued us a warning. We replied saying their accusations are baseless and we had proof since we have a camera recoding at all times. They have since backed down.

If it wasn’t reported to them, they might not know how loud they were being.

It just makes me think of how rotten of a human being do you need to be to stomp on my ceiling for a year and complain when I wear my heels for 5 minutes. Never seen such a ridiculous thing. Even if you live on a top floor unit and you don’t know how loud it is when the building is made of cardboard, it is free to be considerate to others. This mentality of “I live on top floor so screw you I will do whatever I want” is disturbing. Absolute lack of common-sense.

The end is in sight.

Nobody educated the parents how apartment living works, and they have no education to pass onto their kids who will grow up thinking they can do whatever they want. We are THANKFULLY moving out now at the end of November, but my only regret is that it wasn’t sooner. I will never ever again live in an old low rise building unless it’s top floor.

Hopefully, she will be a better neighbor.

The difference is that I am quiet and considered because I was raised better. I need validation from other people who have lived under stompers for months, or years and know how you dealt with and how you are doing right now.

Some people act like they are the only ones in the world who matter. Unfortunately, they often get away with it for long periods of time.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Fighting fire with fire.

This commenter is dealing with something similar.

It is good that she is finally getting out of there.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

This was a form of abuse.

She managed to survive, so that is good.

Landlords should really be doing a lot more to force people to be quieter in situations like this.

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