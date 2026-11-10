She Asked Him for “Brutal Honesty” About Her Diet and Exercise—Then Blew Up When He Actually Told Her the Truth

Sometimes, brutal honesty is the only way to really take something in, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt.

That was the case in this story where his girlfriend kept saying that she wanted to lose weight and get in shape, but she wasn’t doing anything about it, and then wondered why she wasn’t seeing results.

She asked him to be very honest with her about it, so he laid it all on the line very bluntly. She was hurt by what he said, and now he wonders if he did the wrong thing.

He did the right thing. If someone asks for honesty, you should give it to them. Read through the full story and see if you agree.

AITA for giving my girlfriend the harsh weight loss motivation she asked for who is now upset that I gave it? My girlfriend has been wanting to lose weight for a while. She’s not even overweight at all, she just doesn’t eat healthy or take care of herself, which I don’t mind, but it’s something that’s important to her and I want her to be healthy.

She wants the truth.

I couldn’t care less about how she looks and she looks completely normal. She took up a routine for two weeks then gave up and told me to leave it whenever I brought it up again. I respected her wishes. Today, she was complaining about her weight again and says she doesn’t know why she’s not losing any and I said “can I be honest?” which she replied to with “Yes, please be harsh I need to you be mean and bully me into this.”

He is not holding back.

The following is what I sent her in a text message: ”Okay, well then if you want me to be honest then here: you have taken no initiative to even lose weight you quite literally just gave up after three weeks calling every single day a cheat day. I tell you all the time to workout for at least thirty minutes 5 or more days a week, but I am a little confused if when you DO workout you’re even doing anything because you can barely speed walk for one minute to my car in the mall parking lot- but somehow you can do an effective workout “easy” as you say?

She is not going to take this well.

That shouldn’t be happening if you’re doing them long enough and correctly. There’s no such thing as cheat meals every day it’s all just excuses and justifications your brain makes to make you feel less bad about not doing what you said you were going to do because honestly you’re not even on a diet, even though you claim to be. You order fast food almost every day despite me saying that I will be cooking dinner most days. You gave up on yourself but are complaining about it.

He really laid it all out for her.

And I know you’re busy with work, and so am I, but I still find an hour to go to the gym every day despite working 10 hours daily. With the amount of time I see you spend scrolling on social media and complaining about food- you could be going to the gym.

I know this sounds harsh but I am giving you exactly what you asked from me. You know I love you more than anything and love you exactly how you are. I’m doing this so YOU can feel more confident and healthy.”

There is no doubt that he was harsh, but that is what she asked for.

She is now very upset with me and says I was being too harsh despite her asking me to “borderline bully her” for motivation. I am so confused right now. Was I being a jerk in that message? AITA?

Sometimes when people say they want brutal honestly, what they really want is to be lied to. That is the unfortunate reality of the world.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this uncomfortable situation.

He should have known this wouldn’t go well.

This commenter thinks it should have been an in person conversation.

Hitting someone is not at all the same as being honest with them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Here is someone else who says he was out of line.

This person thinks he went too far.

He was pretty harsh, but that is exactly what she asked for.

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