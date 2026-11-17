She Goes To Her Cottage To Get Some Peace And Quiet, But A Neighbor’s Constantly Barking Dogs Have Ruined The Escape

Owning a cottage is a great way to relax and enjoy yourself, but one bad neighbor can really ruin things.

That is what happened to the woman in this story when her cottage neighbor had three dogs that barked constantly, and the neighbor refused to stop them.

Now she doesn’t know what to do because she feels that if she complains to the city, it will look bad and make things worse.

Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Looking for advice – neighbor with 3 large barking dogs I bought a cute fixer-upper cottage on a ​s​mall lake in ​central Massachusetts ​late last fall. ​

This sounds like a great cottage.

Like most waterfront cottages, it’s on a small 5500sf lot. I have a close abutting neighbor on one side on a similarly small lot, but numerous outbuildings sit on the property line, giving both of us plenty of privacy. I’ve met them and they’re great neighbors. They have dogs and I never hear them. The other abutting neighbor is further away. There​’s ​about 75 feet or so of woods and marsh​land between our properties.

Dog barking can be annoying.

I cannot see their house from m​i​ne most of the year, just the peak of their roof is visible in the winter when there are no leaves. They own over an acre, whereas I own less than 1/3 of an acre​. It was very quiet in the neighborhood until the snow melted, and I started hearing ​very loud dog barking​ every day, coming from the​i​r property.

The neighbor freely admits that her dogs bark a lot.

​I met one of the occupants, a woman probably in her 50s, while checking my mail. Toward​ the end of what ​started out as a friendly conversion, (and after ​she frightened me by informing me they planned to cut down ​the woods providing privacy ​for both our properties,​) she said “​oh, and we have 3 big dogs that bark all the time and we can’t do anything about it.” I was a bit unnerved​ by that, ​and didn’t say anything for a moment, ​when she added, “… you know, when they’re excited because I just came home.” ​The barking I’d been hearing was far more than a brief bit of greeting barking.

Well, that was rude.

I​n response, I said, “​I understand. And just to share, we don’t have kids, or dogs, so we’re pretty quiet​. And we.. ” and she walked away before I could finish my sentence, and at a healthy pace​, too. She didn’t say “bye” or “need to go”, or “sorry, I need to take this call”… or anything. Just ​walked away leaving me standing there​, mouth agape. I was shocked – and disappointed. Had I been allowed to finish my sentence I would have explained that we prefer it quiet and suggest we exchange contact info so we could touch base if needed. Never got a chance.

Her friends are correct.

When I relayed the story of the disappearing neighbor, a friend ​s​uggested ​s​he’d given me a “flex”​: she was informing me that her dogs would be loudly barking and ​was not planning to do anything about it. A friend ​(who ​happens to be a cop in another town​) s​aid ​he thought it sounded like the neighbors are well aware that their dogs’ barking is problematic and have likely had issues with other neighbors in the past. He suggested I start keeping a log – time/day/number of barks and/or duration, and decibel level if possible​ – and that I should I find out how the town addresses problem barking.

She can’t even enjoy her cottage.

As the weather got nicer, the barking became intolerable. I’d planned to work on the cottage during the summer, but stayed at my partner’s house instead during much of it because I simply couldn’t work there. The cottage doesn’t have AC (and won’t until I can afford minisplits) and Teams picks up the barking, and it also prevents me from concentrating. But when I did go to the cottage, I started tracking the noise I’ve been hearing.

Those are some very loud dogs.

The 3 dogs will all bark together, after the loudest barker starts. The ambient noise on my property is 23.5 decibels. Depending on how many dogs and where they are tied up, the sound measures 69-83 decibels – on my back porch facing the lake. (Occasionally it’ll edge up nearer to 90 db.)

How can the neighbor put up with that?

The loudest dog ​sounds like a machine-gun​. He barks over 100 barks in a 60 second period. He’ll bark anywhere from 180-450 barks at that rate, over the course of a few minutes. No one stops him.​ He has bursts like this several times per day. This summer the barking started before 8 am and ended by 9pm at the latest. One day the dogs barked for almost 30 minutes straight. To escape the noise, I went out on the lake in my kayak, only to see the wife sitting outside next to the barking dog, and not doing anything about it.

Why hasn’t she notified the police or animal control?

The barking was occuring off and on every day, but recently its gotten quiet during the weekdays, and currently seems to be a Friday evening to Sunday occurrence. So, now while I can work at my waterfront cottage, I can’t stomach spending the weekend there as I have to stay indoors to avoid the noise. Everyone ​w​ho visits notes the dogs are loud and disturbing. The dogs are tied up outside before 8 am on weekend mornings and people who’ve stayed over have complained that they were woken by the barking.

She is not making a big enough deal out of this.

I got sick of th​e barking this past Memorial Day weekend​. They left the dogs tied up and barking while they went out on their boat, and the dogs continued to bark even after they returned. I could ​hear people talking​ and laughing over the barking, and I yelled, “​Nice people, can you please stop the dog barking?”. ​ Everyone stopped talking and I heard someone scold the dogs once, but they continued barking, and the talking/laughing resumed. But they obviously heard me.

Finally, she is at least looking into the laws in the area.

​Since then, I’ve yelled throught the woods whenever the dogs get bad. I end up yelling pretty much every time I’m at the cottage. I know this is stupid and childish, but honestly, I cannot use my property with all this noise, and given its been made clear that polite communication was rejected, I feel its justified. ​After I yell, I will hear the neighbors scold the dogs, yell at them, and occasionally there’s a yelp, but the dogs are left tied outside and continue barking. ​I did research the town’s nuisance barking process, and one time when the dogs were barking incessantly and no one was scolding them, I yelled, “you need to fix this, or I will.” Later I heard her tell her husband what a jerk I was and repeated my words.

If she is mowing the grass on her property, that is trespassing.

​Recently they’ve started retaliating. Every time I have people over and we sit on the back porch and talk, they put music on, and tie their dogs to the house near our shared property line and let them bark, as if to let me know our talking is as a loud and disturbing as their barking dogs are, and they do the same thing whenever they have people over, too​. Ironic given listening to jet skis, boats, people talking laughing are typical and expected sounds heard at lakefront houses. The wife also has a big tractor and over the summer started mowing the grass in front of my property between the road and my fence. Its loud and wakes me up.

She knows the solution; she just doesn’t want to do it.

I feel bullied. I have no problem with typical lake noises. I expected to hear them when I brought the property, and I’m used to noise, and I’ve lived in the city most of my life, but not even when I lived in the city did I hear this amount of barking. I know the town has a process where I can collect evidence and submit it to open an official complaint, but it results in a very public town meeting where I would have to present evidence.

If she isn’t willing to file a complaint, nothing will get addressed.

Multiple videos of the barking with the decibel meter in the frame establishing a pattern, and I don’t have the stomach for that. Based on what I read in private town social media, anyone who officially complains about anything is labelled a complainer and is looked down on, especially newcomers, like me.

Notifying the police is another good option.

I would get anti-barking devices, but I’m not sure they will be effective through the tree​s between our houses. I’ve contemplate​d anonymously reporting the barking to the police, which I can do, but I dont want to be home when I do it. Things are bad enough without​ the neighbors knowing I called the police on them. And if they did find out, would I arrive to find property damage after being away for a few days?

She knows the answer; she just doesn’t want to do it.

All said, I’m pretty disgusted. I bought the cottage as the place to retire with my partner, but I hate being there. Why bother spending more money to fix it up? And what’s the point of owning a waterfront cottage if you can’t spend the weekend there. I’m starting to wonder if I should sell. Any throughts, comments, ideas? Thanks, in advance.

This is not a complicated issue. She has the solutions available: file a complaint or call the police. Who cares if people call her a complainer? If she isn’t willing to do that, then how can she expect anything to change?

Check out the comments below to see what other people suggest.

This commenter says she might just have to sell the cottage.

Why don’t dog owners take care of their dogs?

Here is someone who has a similar issue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

A public hearing is very unlikely.

This person says that she should start documenting everything.

She has the solutions, but won’t act on them. It is hard to feel bad for her.

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