She Hired A Contractor To Fix Her Storm Damage, But They’re Fighting Over Whether Painting Her Bedroom Was Part Of The Deal

Imagine hiring a contractor to repair damage that was done to your house after a storm. What would you do if you disagreed with the contractor about whether or not painting was included in the proposal?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she seems to think that the contractor is refusing to paint simply because she’s a woman. However, the owner of the company is a woman, and she disagrees.

Keep reading to see whose side you’re on.

AITA for thinking a contractor did me wrong because I’m a woman? I hired a company to repair the interior of my bedroom after a tree branch fell on my roof during a storm. The branch caused a leak that destroyed the attic space and ceiling in my primary bedroom. The ceiling and attic were tore out, lights, insulation, baseboards and crown molding were removed and mold remediation was performed.

She’s pretty annoyed with the contractor.

Last week I was finally able to hire a company to repair the bedroom. However after two days of work the contractor, Don, refused to paint the room even though “paint all damaged areas” was included in the proposal and I had discussed paint colors with him during the bid. Exact verbiage from proposal:

Painting is mentioned in the proposal.

DRYWALL REPAIR 1.Provide and install new drywall on ceiling bedroom 176 sq. ft. 2. Provide and install new drywall in damage area. ( Ceiling). 3. Plaster patch and paint all damaged areas. Install baseboard and crown molding back in place. 4. Clean and haul away all debris. TOTAL $ 3,850.00

They argued about it over the phone.

He argued that painting the room wasn’t included in the proposal because it’s not damaged and wants another $450 to paint. Over the phone he wouldn’t address any of the points I made and kept talking over me. I told him I felt he was taking advantage of me because I am woman and then he yelled at me. I yelled back and then hung up on him. He responded, via text, with “…this is very rude, what you did right now , hang the phone on me , I am your contractor not your boyfriend, very very rude.”

She assumed another woman would be on her side.

I then spoke to the owner, a woman. I thought she’d agree that her employee’s behavior was exploitative and rude. But she agreed with him, painting wasn’t in scope, but would discuss his behavior with him. I told her I didn’t want to speak with or see Don at my house again. She offered to meet me at my house to approve the completed work.

She’s just as upset with the owner as she is with the contractor.

She came the same day, still sided with her contractor and then in what I interpreted as a misguided attempt to be nice told me I was “probably being emotional because I just had a baby.” I was able to respond calmly with, “I am not being emotional because I had a baby. I am being emotional because your employee disrespected me and I don’t know why you’d employ a person like that as a woman.” I have screenshots of my conversation with Don, the proposal, photos of the initial damage, remediation work and final work including damaged walls, baseboards and crown molding. I wrote a Google review and included it.

She ended up blocking Don.

Then today I got another text from Don: “Hi good afternoon It’s so sad there’s people like you , that writes bad reviews for no reason, because we didn’t give you for free the painting job , maybe one day you’ll have the money to aide another company to paint for you…” I blocked him at this point because he was still texting. AITA for thinking painting was included and further, for thinking I’m being treated poorly because I’m a woman?

Who’s right here? Was paint part of the job? I reread the proposal, and I’m not entirely sure. It does say to paint “all damaged areas,” but I’m not sure that the walls were damaged. If they were, painting should be included.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks everyone messed up.

A woman weighs in.

This person thinks she should’ve clarified what would be painted.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

It really depends on whether or not the walls were damaged.

If the walls were damaged, they should be painted. If the walls weren’t damaged, then painting doesn’t seem like it’s included. She shouldn’t have assumed. She should’ve clarified before the job was started and made sure she had it in writing.

Everyone handled this situation unprofessionally.

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