Helpdesk Employee Expected A Computer Problem When Accounts Payable Called, But The Caller’s Idea Of Getting “Help” Involved Having Tech Support Do His Job For Him Instead

The word “helpdesk” can conjure up some very…creative interpretations.

One accounts employee called with an urgent request and no technical problem.

Nothing was broken.

The confusion was entirely human.

Check out what he expected IT to handle.

We should probably clarify helpdesk is for IT issues. This is going back to my very first IT Helpdesk job around 2004 to 2005. I was on the IT Helpdesk, taking phone calls. “Hello, (company) Helpdesk, this (My Name).” “Hey, this is Steve from accounts payable.” (Probably not his real name.)

This employee asked what the issue was.

“Sure, what seems to be the issue?” “I’ll send you through a list of accounts that need being paid. When do you think you can complete them by?” “Umm… I’m not sure I follow.”

He asked what error message they were getting.

“Is there an issue with the system? Are you getting a particular error message?” What’s the issue you are facing?” “No, these just really need to be processed by the end of the week.”

Turns out, the other guy thought Helpdesk could “help” finish their work.

Long story cut short, Steve saw Helpdesk. And he thought Helpdesk meant it was there to help you if you couldn’t complete your work. It was not for IT related issues.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Seriously???

This one has a valid question.

Lol. Here’s another funny remark.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an allergic hotel guest who gets upset that animals had been in her room previously, even though it was a pet-friendly hotel.

Finally, another IT specialist shares their experience.

An accounts payable employee mistook the IT helpdesk for staff available to process his unpaid accounts.

The technician had to clarify that support meant technical problems, not completing someone else’s weekly workload.