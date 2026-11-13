She Left Her Job Interview Feeling Confident, Until The Employer Called Back Asking Her For A Favor

Professional courtesy should work both ways.

One job applicant completed an interview, then heard nothing for two months.

The employer eventually resurfaced.

Just…not with an answer.

Let’s see what they wanted instead.

AITAH for not responding back to an employer that ghosted me and now needs a favor from me. I, 35(f) applied for a part-time job almost 2 months ago. I was interviewed and showed around the office and overall vibe was good since we have the same ethnicity in a state where there’s rarely anyone else with our ethnicity and to be in the exact same field too.

However, I never heard back since the interview.

It doesn’t look like she got the job, but a former coworker might.

Yesterday, I received a random message from the employer telling me they hope everything’s going well for me and now is asking me a favor. It turns out, they are trying to hire a person that used to work in the office I work at and wanted me to do a reference check on them on their behalf. I didn’t respond as I felt off having to do work for them when they ghosted me for months. AITAH for not responding back?

That’s pretty rude to ask a potential employee to be a reference for another potential employee. I wouldn’t want to call back either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That really is a crazy request.

She can ignore them just like they ignored her.

I like this idea!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

Here’s a suggestion to reach out to the former coworker.

After ghosting this applicant for months, the employer suddenly asked her to perform a reference check on someone else.

Ignoring the request was reasonable when the company could not even offer her the courtesy of a response.