She Lived Out In The Country, And A Dog From Way Down The Street Always Visited Her Property, But One Day, Movers From Next Door Took The Dog With Them And Began Some Far Reaching Drama

When you have a dog, you should keep a close eye on it and ensure that it doesn’t escape and go to other people’s property.

Unfortunately, in this story, a neighbor had a dog that was always roaming the neighborhood. One day, some movers took the dog with them back to Ohio without the owner’s permission.

Not surprisingly, this started some serious drama that ended up crossing state lines.

Read through the full story and see what you think about what happened.

Dog Snatchers, Drama, and Ohio I live in a rural community. Just a few neighbors within a mile of me, and the rest are pretty far out.

Having lots of open space is great, but it does come with some downsides.

With so much space, and a lot of rednecks, farms, etc, a lot of people around here let their dogs free roam. I’ve always had a problem with it- my dogs are inside/outside, and when they’re out, I don’t want to worry about another dog breaking into my fence. My old man isn’t really a fan of random dogs, and he would 1000% get into a dog fight if one of these roaming dogs decided to come in (and he’d win).

People should never let their dogs roam free.

Almost every time there’s been a dog roaming around my yard, I’ve asked around to find out whose it is. If it’s causing issues, taunting my dogs, or anything else, I’ll go to them and say “get your dog”. Solves the issue. There’s this one dog, a bloodhound, who has been coming around for months now. I didn’t quite know whose dog he was, I’d tell him “go home” and he’d leave. So, he fixed the problem himself lol.

The dog doesn’t belong to them, so they can’t say whether the new neighbors can play with it or not.

Anyway, we had new neighbors move in a couple months ago. They had their movers out, like 6+ people. The bloodhound happened to be down here (I now know he lives way up the road, 3+ miles). Everyone was outside and witnessed me tell this dog to “go home”. One of the movers’ sons wanted to play with the bloodhound, came over and asked if he could, we said yea, he’s not our dog.

Honestly, at least the dog would be gone.

He took the dog over to their moving truck, and put a leash on it. I yelled that it’s someone’s dog, we don’t know who. The new neighbors said they knew whose dog it was. Okay, I thought well, they’re moving into a very small community, maybe they’re family to someone here and genuinely do know this dog. But I had a feeling in my guts the movers were just going to take the dog, and leave.

Wow, that is a bold move.

Well, that’s what they did. The movers took the dog all the way up to Ohio and then surrender it to a rescue a couple weeks later because “it was too hard to contain”. The dog’s owner found this all out on Facebook, the rescue’s page. Today, animal control comes to my door. He apparently mixed up addresses and meant to go to the new neighbors (I think he was trying to get information lol).

This is a lot of drama.

They asked if I had seen the bloodhound before, showed me a picture. I said yes he’s been down here a lot, but not recently. He basically confirmed all the rumors and my inner gut feeling, yes the movers took the dog all the way to Ohio (like 7-8 hours away). Yes, he talked to them and they admitted to taking the dog. The rescue is refusing to give the dog back because the woman isn’t “from Ohio”. The woman wants to press charges on the movers for stealing her dog.

The animal control officer is exactly right.

The officer told me that since it’s confirmed the dog was free roaming all the time, not contained, and gone for days in a row, that he can’t press charges on the movers. He said the dog is basically a stray and it’s not illegal. He seemed to really dislike the woman and said something along the lines of “she’s really upset and irate about this dog. If she wanted the dog so bad, she should’ve kept it to herself”.

New neighbors must think this is a weird place to live.

Anyway, just a crazy story. Who lets their movers steal a dog the first day they’re moving somewhere? Especially the middle of nowhere, with no relatives or friends around you. I mean, these new neighbors are being berated by the community for this. It’s kind of insane! But I also agree if you want your dog- keep your dog at home.

People who let their dog roam around unchecked can’t complain if someone takes it in. They need to be more responsible for their pet.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The dog is in some real danger.

This commenter says the movers shouldn’t have taken the dog, which is true.

The dog owner had no right to get upset.

The author of the story shouldn’t have been involved at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

The owners should have kept a closer eye on the dog.

When you own a dog, you need to keep it on your own property. That being said, that doesn’t give the movers the right to take it.

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