She Lived Under Nightmare Neighbors for Years with Zero Management Action—So She Shifted from Complaining to Legal and Financial Leverage

When you live in shared housing, you have to expect that your neighbors will annoy you from time to time, but sometimes it gets excessive.

That is the case for the woman in this story, who has been living in the same downstairs apartment for years, and her upstairs neighbor has been extremely loud, lazy, and abrasive the entire time.

Despite trying to report it to the landlord and the police, nothing ever changes. Now she is at her wit’s end, and she doesn’t know what to do.

For a lot of her complaints, the only thing she can do is endure it. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

My upstairs neighbour has made my life miserable, and I can’t afford to move. I need advice from people who’ve been through this. (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) I’m writing this because I’m genuinely at my breaking point with my living situation.

This seems like a pretty normal living situation.

I need to vent, but more importantly, I need advice from people who have dealt with a neighbour like this. I feel like I’ve spent years trying to be patient, reasonable, and respectful, and somehow I’ve ended up feeling like I’m the problem for wanting the most basic consideration in my own home. I live in the basement apartment of a house in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Another tenant lives upstairs. We share the property, including the backyard and some of the responsibilities that come with living in a shared house.

Her home has turned into a source of stress and anxiety.

What should be a relatively simple living arrangement has become a constant source of stress. Before I get into the details, there’s something important people need to understand about my circumstances. I’m on long-term disability and live with severe PTSD, severe anxiety, and severe depression. I have limited financial resources, and my mental health already takes a tremendous amount of energy to manage. My home is supposed to be the place where I can decompress, sleep, and feel some sense of security.

It seems like she feels stuck in her current living situation.

Instead, it has become another major source of stress that I can’t simply walk away from. I live in Toronto, where finding affordable housing is incredibly difficult when you’re living on a limited disability income. I Also work part-time, but moving is not an option for me. I can’t just decide I’ve had enough, pack my belongings, and rent somewhere else.

This does put her in a tight spot.

I don’t have the financial cushion to make that happen, and I can’t afford to gamble with the little housing stability I have. That leaves me trying to find a way to live with a situation that is taking a serious toll on me, without any realistic escape route. And this isn’t about one isolated incident. It’s years of problems piling up, one after another, until even the smallest new incident feels like another reminder that nothing is going to change.

While the neighbor is gross, the landlord needs to deal with the roaches.

Let’s start with the roaches. We had a roach problem that became a genuine infestation. From my perspective, the upstairs tenant was responsible for bringing them into the property. For a long time, he denied responsibility. Eventually, after what felt like an endless back-and-forth, he acknowledged bringing them in. The landlord sent someone to investigate, and I was told an infestation had been found upstairs.

It is easy to see how frustrating this would be.

Think about how stressful that is when you’re trying to keep your own living space clean. You can do everything in your power to maintain your apartment, but when pests spread through a shared house, you don’t control what happens in someone else’s unit. You just get to live with the consequences. It wasn’t just the roaches themselves. It was the denial, the time spent dealing with the situation, and the feeling that I had to fight to have a legitimate problem acknowledged.

To be fair, the upstairs tenant may have an agreement with the landlord that they don’t have to shovel.

Then there’s the lack of consideration for shared responsibilities. Garbage and recycling are another issue. There seems to be little interest in helping with the responsibilities that come with sharing a property. The same goes for snow shovelling. It feels as though other people are expected to deal with things while the upstairs tenant carries on as though he lives entirely independently of everyone else.

Everyone should pitch in to help; that is true.

I’m not expecting every household task to be split perfectly down the middle every time. I’m talking about basic give-and-take. When people share a property, there should be some recognition that everyone has responsibilities and that one person’s choices affect others.

Dog owners can be so inconsiderate.

And then there’s the dog poop. Dog waste has been left sitting around for days, weeks, and, on some occasions, what has felt like months. This isn’t a one-time oversight where someone forgot to clean up after their dog. It’s been an ongoing frustration. It’s disgusting, it’s inconsiderate, and it makes a shared outdoor space unpleasant for everyone else.

She is not being unreasonable.

Why should other people have to live around that? Why is it apparently unreasonable to expect someone to clean up after their own dog? These things might sound small individually, but they aren’t small when you’re the person repeatedly dealing with the consequences. They become a pattern. You start to feel as though your comfort, your time, and your right to enjoy your own home simply don’t matter.

Some noise is understandable, but this does sound excessive.

Now let’s talk about the noise. The upstairs tenant engages in what I can only describe as heavy stomping. I’m not talking about ordinary footsteps or expecting someone to tiptoe around their own home. I understand that houses have floors, people have lives, and some everyday noise is unavoidable. I’m talking about heavy, repeated banging and stomping that travels directly into my basement apartment, including above the bedroom. It can be loud enough to wake me up, and it can continue for extended periods.

The noise of neighbors gets old.

There have been mornings when activity upstairs has started around 5:45 a.m., including workouts and heavy movement, while I’m still trying to sleep. Other mornings, the noise starts around 6:00 or 6:30 a.m. and carries on for a long time. There have also been incidents involving loud bangs and what sounds like objects being dropped. I have multiple fans running to create background noise, including a loud box fan, and the upstairs noise can still be clearly audible over them. I understand that people have different schedules. I understand that someone might exercise early because that’s the only time they have available. But at what point does consideration for the person living directly underneath you enter the equation? Does living upstairs mean you can make as much noise as you want at any hour, regardless of the effect on the person below?

These noises are annoying, but there is often nothing that anyone can do about them.

I’ve also noticed a pattern: the heavy morning stomping seems to reduce substantially when another person who lives upstairs is home, and it has repeatedly increased when that person is away for extended periods. I’m not claiming I can prove why that happens, but it is something I’ve observed over time. I’ve tried to be patient. I’ve raised concerns through the appropriate channels. I’ve contacted the city about the noise, but the matter was closed because it wasn’t considered enforceable under the applicable rules.

So, what am I supposed to do with that? Just accept being woken up repeatedly because the noise doesn’t fit neatly into a category that someone can enforce?

She should talk to the landlord about this one.

There’s also a camera facing the backyard. The upstairs tenant has a camera facing the backyard, which raises privacy concerns for me because we share the property. I don’t want to feel watched in the outdoor space associated with my home. I want to be able to go about my day without wondering what is being recorded, who can see it, or how that footage might be used.

I understand that cameras can serve legitimate security purposes. I’m not automatically claiming that the camera is being used to spy on me. But its placement, combined with the history between us, makes it difficult to feel comfortable.

There is clearly some type of feud between these two, but it is hard to say why.

When trust between neighbours has already deteriorated, something like that only adds to the feeling that you’re living in an environment where you’re constantly on edge. Now, the allegations about me are where this situation becomes particularly difficult to understand. The upstairs tenant has made allegations about my conduct, including portraying me as abusive or aggressive. I dispute those allegations, and there’s a crucial detail I want to make absolutely clear: I do not communicate with this neighbour. I don’t have conversations with him, I don’t approach him to argue, and I don’t engage with him directly.

The neighbor really seems to have it out for her.

Because of the history of these allegations, I’ve deliberately kept my distance. I don’t want confrontations. I don’t want arguments. I don’t want another interaction to be misrepresented or turned into a new dispute. I have chosen not to communicate with him. That’s what makes the allegations so difficult to bear. I’m trying to avoid contact altogether, yet I’m still dealing with claims about my character. I feel as though I’m being cast as the aggressor in a situation where I’ve been trying to keep my distance and have my concerns addressed through the landlord instead.

She is really stuck in a hard spot.

Imagine already struggling with severe PTSD, anxiety, and depression, trying to manage your day-to-day life on disability income, and then feeling as though your own character is being called into question in the place where you live. It’s incredibly stressful. I’m not claiming to be a perfect person. I’m saying that I dispute these allegations, that I don’t communicate with this neighbour, and that I feel deeply frustrated by being portrayed this way while the original issues remain unresolved. It leaves me in a difficult position. I don’t feel comfortable approaching the upstairs tenant directly, so I try to go through the landlord. But then I feel as though the focus shifts away from the problems I’ve raised and toward allegations about me.

If the noise isn’t above what is enforceable, there is really nothing to be done.

The landlord’s response has left me feeling stuck. The landlord has essentially indicated that he’s done what he can about the noise. I’ve already contacted the city, and I’ve been told the noise complaint isn’t enforceable. I feel as though I’ve reached the end of the available options, while the day-to-day reality of living here hasn’t gone away. I don’t want to keep escalating things. I don’t want a confrontation or a feud. I don’t want to spend my days thinking about the person living above me. I want to live in my home without being constantly reminded that someone else’s behaviour can affect my quality of life.

It is hard to deal with people who make you feel like this.

But when you try to address a problem and end up feeling as though you have to defend your own character instead, you start to wonder whether speaking up is worth it at all. And because I can’t afford to move, I can’t simply leave the situation behind. I’m stuck trying to find a way to cope with it in the place where I have to live. The cumulative effect is what I wish people understood. If this were only about a few loud footsteps, I wouldn’t be writing this post.

Everything just adds up and compounds.

It’s the roaches. The dog waste left outside. The lack of help with garbage and recycling. The lack of help with snow shovelling. The early-morning workouts and heavy stomping. The camera overlooking the shared backyard. The allegations about my behaviour despite my decision not to communicate with this person. The feeling that I have to be careful about how I respond to anything because my reaction could become the next issue, while the behaviour that led to my frustration gets lost in the background. It’s one thing after another.

It is overwhelming, to be sure.

Home is supposed to be the place where you can relax, sleep, recover, and feel safe. Instead, I find myself listening for the next bang overhead, wondering when I’ll be woken up, getting frustrated over messes that shouldn’t be there, and anticipating the next problem before it even happens. For someone living with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, that ongoing sense of stress is particularly hard to manage. I’m already working with limited emotional energy. I don’t have endless reserves to spend on a conflict I never wanted in the first place.

She doesn’t need to justify her feelings here.

I’m not saying my diagnoses excuse every emotion or make my perspective infallible. I’m saying that this situation is taking a real toll on me, and I have fewer resources available to simply absorb it and carry on as though nothing is wrong. I feel like I’ve been expected to absorb everything quietly and indefinitely because every individual problem has some explanation for why nobody can or will do anything about it.

At this point, she is just venting.

The noise isn’t enforceable. The landlord says he’s done what he can. Direct communication feels risky because of the previous allegations. Moving is financially impossible. And if I express how angry and exhausted I am, I worry that the focus will shift to my reaction rather than the years of frustration behind it. I’m exhausted by feeling that I must always be the patient one. The person whose behaviour affects others gets to carry on, while the person dealing with the consequences is left to manage the stress. I don’t want to spend my life consumed by resentment toward someone who happens to live above me. I don’t want to become bitter. I don’t want to feel like I have to fight for every scrap of peace in the place where I pay rent.

She is desperate for a solution.

So, I’m genuinely asking for help. Has anyone in Toronto, or elsewhere in Ontario, dealt with a situation where an upstairs neighbour repeatedly creates noise, leaves shared areas unpleasant, avoids shared responsibilities, and then makes allegations about you when concerns are raised? How did you cope when your landlord said there was little else he could do? Did you find a way to improve the situation, or did you eventually have to accept that you couldn’t change the other person’s behaviour?

Money makes everything more difficult.

How do you protect your own peace when you feel you can’t speak directly to the person causing the problem without risking another dispute or allegation? For anyone living on ODSP or another limited income, how do you manage a situation like this when moving simply isn’t financially possible? I can’t just find another apartment and start over. Affordable housing is difficult enough to find, and my circumstances make moving a major financial and practical barrier.

Sadly, what she wants is not something she is going to get.

And, honestly, how do you stop this kind of situation from consuming your life? I don’t want to be angry every morning. I don’t want to spend my evenings anticipating the next incident. I don’t want to feel like a prisoner in my own home. I’m not looking to hurt anyone or start a physical confrontation. I’m not trying to get someone thrown out just for the sake of it. I want accountability, basic consideration, and some peace. I want to feel that my concerns matter just as much as anyone else’s.

Any advice would be appreciated.

I know nobody online can magically make my neighbour considerate. I know there are two sides to every dispute, and I’m only able to describe my own experience. I’m not asking strangers to declare me right about every detail without hearing anything else. I’m asking because I genuinely need an outside perspective from people who have lived through something similar. I’m tired, I’m frustrated, and I feel stuck. I’ve tried to be patient. I’ve tried to address things through the proper channels. I’ve deliberately kept my distance from this neighbour. I’ve tried to avoid making the situation worse.

Honestly, get some earplugs and try to ignore it.

Yet I’m still losing sleep, carrying the stress, and wondering how much more I’m expected to put up with. What would you do in my position? How do you stand up for yourself without letting a terrible neighbour turn your entire life into a battle, especially when you can’t afford to leave?

Some of the things are minor and can be dealt with; others are terrible.

I don’t need a perfect neighbour. I don’t expect complete silence or a life without inconveniences. I just want basic consideration, to be treated fairly, and to be able to live in my own home without feeling constantly on edge. At this point, I’m not even sure what a realistic solution looks like. That’s why I’m asking. I could really use some advice from people who understand what it’s like to feel trapped in a living situation that is affecting their peace of mind, with no easy way out.

She is stuck in a terrible situation. Some things, like the noise, need to be endured or dealt with by using earplugs. The dog poop and certain other issues, however, should be a focus of her complaints to the landlord.

Read on to see if the people in the comments have any advice that might help.

Talking things out is a good idea.

This commenter has gone through similar things.

Roaches can live anywhere.

Getting some legal advice would be smart.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Calling the health department is a good idea.

She has been living with this constant frustration for years, and she doesn’t know how much longer she can endure it.

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