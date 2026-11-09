She Opened Her Home To A Friend Going Through A Divorce, And One Visit Was Enough To Make Her Say Never Again

Hosting an old friend can be a lovely opportunity to reconnect, but sharing your home for several days can also reveal just how much two people have changed over the years.

One woman recently welcomed a longtime friend who was going through a divorce and needed somewhere to stay.

Previously, she had informed her that due to her busy job and children, she wouldn’t have time to entertain guests, but her friend promised that this would not be an issue.

Unfortunately, her visit turned out to be quite unpleasant as her friend kept taking things from her without asking and crossing different kinds of boundaries.

Now, she is unwilling to host her anymore.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for refusing to host a friend again? Over the weekend, an old friend came to visit and stayed with my family for a few days. We first met 17 years ago when we were both single, and despite living in different states, we kept in touch, mostly through social media and seeing each other about once every five years. Recently, she began going through a divorce and asked if she could stay at my place. It was her first time staying with us. Before she arrived, I set clear expectations. I explained that my schedule as a lawyer running my own practice, combined with my kids’ school drop-offs and pick-ups, meant our routine is packed and would limit what we could do. She assured me that was fine.

But it wasn’t, really.

The day she flew in, I couldn’t pick her up due to school pick-up, so I offered to pay for her Uber, which she accepted. The first evening went well. My husband usually cooks weekday dinners since he gets home before me and I’m busy with work and the kids. I take pride in my Mexican heritage, but with my busy schedule, I don’t cook Mexican meals during the week, so we eat whatever my husband prepares. He’s not Mexican but always cooks an amazing home-cooked meal. However, she mentioned she was disappointed we weren’t having Mexican food.

The demands didn’t stop there.

She is not Mexican and wanted some home cooked Mexican food. I apologized and reminded her of my busy work schedule. Despite my efforts, her behavior slowly started making me feel uncomfortable. To avoid paying for a carry-on bag, she brought only a personal item, which meant she had almost none of her essentials. She forgot a charger and spent every day asking to borrow my belongings, ranging from my hair straightener and brush to my makeup. The mornings were especially awkward. She would walk into my bedroom unannounced to borrow items.

She felt more and more bothered.

Because she didn’t have a charger, she would walk right over to my side of the bed while I was in it to plug her phone in. One morning, she even asked my husband for Q-tips and a bag for her clothes. When we went out for drinks, she repeatedly asked to try my drink. I reluctantly agreed, but sharing drinks like that made me genuinely uncomfortable and ruined my evening. At one point, when the waiter forgot my cutlery, she told me to just use hers. I let her know that makes me feel uncomfortable. I paid for most of our meals and tried to make her feel as comfortable as possible. However, I feel a lot of boundaries were crossed.

She just doesn’t want to have this experience again.

If I were staying with someone to save on accommodation, the least I would do is pay for luggage and bring my own supplies rather than relying on my hosts for everything. Now, she wants to visit every six months and expects to stay at my place. I have no desire to host her anymore, but I don’t know how to bring it up. I’ve come to realize that while we were friends in our youth, we have grown into very different people with completely different standards of respect and personal space. AITA?

As an introvert, this is why I don’t invite anyone to my house.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

A suggestion on how to get out of it.

Yup.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

Another suggestion.

Am I right?!

The poster went out of her way to accommodate her friend, even paying for transportation and covering most of their meals, despite having a busy household and a demanding job.

There’s a difference between being a considerate guest and expecting your host to provide everything you forgot to bring and more.

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