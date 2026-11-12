She Was Fed Up With the Landlady Next Door, So She Told the Tenants the Woman Enters Their House When They’re Not Home

Neighbors can be awful and so can landlords. Imagine living next to a house that the owner rents out. What would you do if the owner, the landlady, was around a lot and kept criticizing you? Would you try to keep your distance, or would you get even?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she gets even. It really wasn’t that hard, and she even got cookies.

Let’s read the whole story.

Neighbourhood dispute started over grass and bins, ends with her tenants leaving My kids and I moved house in March. Day 2 in my new house, and I tripped over a broken paver. Didn’t break anything, but I still needed surgery, a three night hospital stay, and a full leg brace for two weeks.

But her family was there for her.

While I was in hospital, my partner (formerly ex partner now reconciled it’s complicated) Martin, Dad, sister, bestie and her wife had formed an emergency team. They kept my kids and pets safe and fed, and finished the unpacking. Dad and Martin did a little garden work, removing the broken paver and laying some old fence posts along the fence where next door’s dog was digging through.

The next door neighbor doesn’t seem very nice.

Week 1 I hobbled to the letterbox, and met next door’s landlord, who my partner has nicknamed “The Bucket Woman”. She immediately told me to bring my bins in by 9 am, because it made the street look messy. She demanded I move the posts, because the grass would grow through to her side. I explained the reason for the posts, and said that once the holes were filled in, let me know and I would move them. And hello to you too.

The neighbor complained again.

Week 1 Bin Day 9.10am. The Bucket Woman banged on my door. I’m still in PJ’s and leg brace. She complained about the bins. I said my bestie is coming by later to help me dress (I couldn’t do feet), I’d bring the bins in later. When bestie pulled up, she had to park out front because my bins were in the driveway. (I checked: the Council by-laws don’t have a deadline for bringing bins in.)

Yikes! The neighbor has some nerve!

Next, Martin got temporary approval to WFH at my place. I got home and Martin was escorting The Bucket Woman off the property. The Bucket Woman thought nobody was home, and tried to sneak in to move the posts. Martin said next time, he calls the police.

What is the neighbor’s end game here? Calling the police and lying is quite extreme.

A few weeks ago the police arrived (Martin was at work) and said a concerned neighbour called about a man and woman having a domestic dispute, and the man was destroying the fence. The Bucket Woman is out the front, watching. Once they’re satisfied I’m OK and there’s no damage, I explain about last week and show them security footage. Later, I see them speaking with The Bucket Woman. She isn’t happy and she goes inside.

She finally spoke to the tenants.

I was working nights, and the police visit had taken up a lot of my precious sleeping time. I was fuming. Then the penny dropped. The Bucket Woman just let herself in while the tenants were at work. So I spoke to the tenants, and I was blunt. I asked if they were OK with The Bucket Woman being in the house while they were out, and said I’d seen her there at least once a week. In a nutshell, they were not OK with that.

Serves her right!

Later, one of the guys came around with a box of chockies, thanked me and said they were moving out right away. The Bucket Woman was furious at me. She says I made her tenants leave, and got her in trouble with the rental agents too. She told me I made the street look messy and hang underwear on the washing line, so how will she get new tenants. I wanted so badly to tell her to get off my lawn.

What an awful neighbor and landlord. She should just stay away, and everyone would be happier.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would call the cops.

Here’s a funny idea!

This person understands the “Bucket woman” reference.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Another person is familiar with the show “Keeping Up Appearances.”

Calling the police would be reasonable considering the landlady called the police on OP for literally no reason except to be annoying. The super soaker idea would be a lot more fun though!

At least the annoying lady doesn’t actually live next door, but I feel bad for her tenants.

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