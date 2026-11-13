Sister Helps Her Teenage Brother Buy A Present For His Girlfriend, But The Girl’s Grandmother Steps In And Wants Her To Take The Gift Back

A thoughtful Christmas present should be a sweet moment, especially when a teenager buys it himself.

Unfortunately one grandmother saw something inappropriate in a gift that had already been cleared with other relatives.

Instead of letting the matter go, the boy’s older sister asked what made the present so unacceptable.

Let’s see how this one played out.

AITA for letting my little brother buy his girlfriend a gift for Christmas I (f26) am raising my little brother (m14). He has a girlfriend (f15) who is being raised by her grandparents. They have been together about 10 months. It’s really a school relationship since the grandma wont let them see each other outside of school. The girlfriend likes to do makeup and has mentioned that she does her makeup while sitting on the floor. So for Christmas he found a cute little vanity desk on Amazon that he spent $60 on.

Seems like a great gift!

Before he bought it, he talked to her brother and grandpa to make sure that she would have room for it in her room and they said it was fine. The vanity was a bit too big to wrap, so he told her what it was and we brought it after school to put in her grandma’s car. The grandma didn’t say anything about it while we put it in the car. We found out later from the gf that the grandma was mad because it was “inappropriate” and she wasn’t allowed to keep it.

Why wouldn’t she say something?

So I texted her asking why she felt it was inappropriate. She called me going off saying that a boy shouldn’t be giving her furniture. I said that I didn’t see it as inappropriate and that I don’t see why it being furniture makes it inappropriate. It’s Christmas and he got her a thoughtful gift that he worked hard for. She told me not to give her attitude and not to tell her how to raise her granddaughter, which i wasn’t. I was simply explaining our point of view. Was it an inappropriate gift? AITA for allowing him to get it for her? Let’s get into the comments.

This person thinks it’s not that serious.

Another commenter brings up the grandpa.

This person has a theory for why the grandma is so mad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

And someone had another theory.

This young woman let her brother spend his own money on a thoughtful vanity after confirming there was room for it.

Commenters agreed that the gift was harmless and felt the grandmother’s reaction made an innocent gesture unnecessarily uncomfortable.

Apparently, furniture is moving too fast now.