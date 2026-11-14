Student Reaches Her Limit With Her Roommates’ Screaming Puppy, But When She Loses Patience Over The Noise, They Insist She’s The One Being Unreasonable

Living with a new puppy requires patience, but it also requires basic communication between roommates.

What do you do when the owners disappear for hours and leave you with nonstop screaming?

Well one frustrated roommate finally lost her patience.

Check out how the late-night argument unfolded.

AITA for yelling at my roommates after they leave their screaming dog home for hours without telling me about it? My roommates just got a new puppy, she’s adorable but she isn’t trained with anything yet including potty training and kennel training. They usually have her out with them when they are home including throughout the night, which means that she doesn’t cry when they are home. I’ve been studying all week long for my midterms and need some silence or soft music to study. They left the dog in her kennel.

Uh oh.

(They yell at me if I take her out without their knowledge even if she’s screaming, which I understand as it’s their dog but it feels like they aren’t kennel training unless they are gone and I’m home) and they went out for 5 hours until 12:00 am. She wouldn’t stop screaming once. It’s not the fact that they left her here, it’s the fact they didn’t tell me anything before leaving. I would’ve loved some heads up so that I could charge my headphones or figure something out to where I could go to a library to study but instead I got nothing.

Uh, no kidding.

When they got home I tried to hint that I didn’t like their dog screaming all night while I’m trying to study and their response was that she’s just a baby and doesn’t mean it. This isn’t the first time they’ve shoved my feelings aside when it comes to the dogs and so I lost it.

Ouch.

I told them that this is why I want to move out, the lack of communication and having to stop them when they are leaving or getting home to ever talk to them about anything and that they have zero empathy for anybody else if it makes them look bad.

I feel bad for what I said and I know it’s not okay for me to blow up like that. But I also feel like I should at least get a heads up if I’m expected to live with the dog. AITA?

Reddit didn’t blame her for blowing up. Most agreed that communication is key—especially when you’re sharing walls, sleep, and sanity with someone else’s untrained pet.

This person said these roommates have no idea what they’re doing.

This person said OP is being way too hard on herself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

And this person said those roommates are wildly inconsiderate.

This roommate was reasonable to expect warning before being left with a screaming puppy she was forbidden to help.

Although yelling was not ideal, better communication and proper kennel training could have prevented the entire argument.

The puppy was not the only one making noise by midnight.