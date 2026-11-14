Christmas Eve Cashier Was Already Overwhelmed By An Endless Line, So A Customer With Nine Puffer Jackets Made Her Wrestle Each One Into A Paper Bag

Working retail during the holidays is not a job for the weak.

One cashier was five hours into a seven-hour Christmas Eve shift, with a line that stretched what felt like miles long and a team that couldn’t make progress.

Things got even more frustrating when a customer arrived with nine puffer jackets — and he needed bags for all of them.

He didn’t take the jackets off the hangers, handed them over one at a time, and then asked her to put each one in a paper bag.

Her manager watched her nod and force a smile. Each jacket took forever to cram in and the bags kept ripping.

The line kept growing, and her patience kept shrinking.

Keep reading for the full story.

I AM SO DONE WITH THE JACKETS. Let me paint the picture for you. It’s December 24, Christmas Eve. Our store has been so busy the line has been out of the queue for my entire shift (this is like hour 5 of 7). It’s been like that for days. We have every register open (six total), but none of us are even making a dent in the line.

That’s when this employee’s shift starts to go from bad to worse.

And this man comes up and buys NINE puffer jackets. I smile, try to joke around, and ask him if he would like bags for 10 cents (assuming that he has smaller stuff/other clothing in his cart that would fit).

So the cashier goes on with the interaction.

He says yes. He doesn’t even take the jackets off the hangers and hands me the jackets one by one. I scan and remove sensors and put them to the side. He gives me a weird look after the first one. Then I do it again, and he asks if I can put the jackets into the bags.

Meanwhile, the rest of the store is as chaotic as ever.

The line is EXTREMELY long, and growing, and I make eye contact with my manager. I force a smile and nod and bunch up the jacket. It takes five whole minutes to wrestle one jacket into a bag (paper, mind you). Then I get the next one in. I keep doing this, except for almost all the jackets, I rip at least 2 bags trying to get them in. Other customers are giving this man the stank eye.

Now the cashier is really starting to feel the pressure.

I am SWEATING, trying to stuff these things into bags. One bag barely fits one jacket. This man has the audacity to joke and say, “Don’t work too hard!” I finish ringing him up, and he has like 10 bags because he also bought a lot of jeans at the end. He takes his sweet time picking up the bags and sorting through his wallet before walking away. I wouldn’t even mind if he had tried to help or even offered to carry some of the jackets. They were long enough he could just drape them over an arm. That would probably be easier than trying to hold 10 bulky bags.

What an ordeal.

Redditors weren’t super sympathetic on this one.

This user wonders if the cashier had unrealistic expectations of the customer.

Customers can be pretty inconsiderate when left to their own devices.

A lot of workplace frustration comes down to bad policy.

Maybe the cashier didn’t have to do all of this alone.

This cashier had a rough shift, but Reddit had some doubts over how much sympathy the cashier really earned.

The customer himself wasn’t uniquely cruel. He simply asked for bags, which is a normal request. Whether buying nine puffer coats at once is a normal amount is another story.

The bigger issue here is a chaotic holiday shift where support is seriously lacking. Better bag policy could have cut down on at least some of the cashier’s stress.

Christmas Eve brings out the worst in everyone’s patience.

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