November 14, 2026 at 3:55 pm

Christmas Eve Cashier Was Already Overwhelmed By An Endless Line, So A Customer With Nine Puffer Jackets Made Her Wrestle Each One Into A Paper Bag

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman working cash register at christmas

Pexels/Reddit

Working retail during the holidays is not a job for the weak.

One cashier was five hours into a seven-hour Christmas Eve shift, with a line that stretched what felt like miles long and a team that couldn’t make progress.

Things got even more frustrating when a customer arrived with nine puffer jackets — and he needed bags for all of them.

He didn’t take the jackets off the hangers, handed them over one at a time, and then asked her to put each one in a paper bag.

Her manager watched her nod and force a smile. Each jacket took forever to cram in and the bags kept ripping.

The line kept growing, and her patience kept shrinking.

Keep reading for the full story.

I AM SO DONE WITH THE JACKETS.

Let me paint the picture for you. It’s December 24, Christmas Eve.

Our store has been so busy the line has been out of the queue for my entire shift (this is like hour 5 of 7). It’s been like that for days. We have every register open (six total), but none of us are even making a dent in the line.

That’s when this employee’s shift starts to go from bad to worse.

And this man comes up and buys NINE puffer jackets.

I smile, try to joke around, and ask him if he would like bags for 10 cents (assuming that he has smaller stuff/other clothing in his cart that would fit).

So the cashier goes on with the interaction.

He says yes. He doesn’t even take the jackets off the hangers and hands me the jackets one by one.

I scan and remove sensors and put them to the side. He gives me a weird look after the first one. Then I do it again, and he asks if I can put the jackets into the bags.

Meanwhile, the rest of the store is as chaotic as ever.

The line is EXTREMELY long, and growing, and I make eye contact with my manager. I force a smile and nod and bunch up the jacket. It takes five whole minutes to wrestle one jacket into a bag (paper, mind you).

Then I get the next one in. I keep doing this, except for almost all the jackets, I rip at least 2 bags trying to get them in. Other customers are giving this man the stank eye.

Now the cashier is really starting to feel the pressure.

I am SWEATING, trying to stuff these things into bags. One bag barely fits one jacket. This man has the audacity to joke and say, “Don’t work too hard!”

I finish ringing him up, and he has like 10 bags because he also bought a lot of jeans at the end. He takes his sweet time picking up the bags and sorting through his wallet before walking away.

I wouldn’t even mind if he had tried to help or even offered to carry some of the jackets. They were long enough he could just drape them over an arm. That would probably be easier than trying to hold 10 bulky bags.

What an ordeal.

Redditors weren’t super sympathetic on this one.

This user wonders if the cashier had unrealistic expectations of the customer.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 11.41.14 AM Christmas Eve Cashier Was Already Overwhelmed By An Endless Line, So A Customer With Nine Puffer Jackets Made Her Wrestle Each One Into A Paper Bag

Customers can be pretty inconsiderate when left to their own devices.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 11.41.27 AM Christmas Eve Cashier Was Already Overwhelmed By An Endless Line, So A Customer With Nine Puffer Jackets Made Her Wrestle Each One Into A Paper Bag

A lot of workplace frustration comes down to bad policy.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 11.41.38 AM Christmas Eve Cashier Was Already Overwhelmed By An Endless Line, So A Customer With Nine Puffer Jackets Made Her Wrestle Each One Into A Paper Bag

Maybe the cashier didn’t have to do all of this alone.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 11.41.58 AM Christmas Eve Cashier Was Already Overwhelmed By An Endless Line, So A Customer With Nine Puffer Jackets Made Her Wrestle Each One Into A Paper Bag

This cashier had a rough shift, but Reddit had some doubts over how much sympathy the cashier really earned.

The customer himself wasn’t uniquely cruel. He simply asked for bags, which is a normal request. Whether buying nine puffer coats at once is a normal amount is another story.

The bigger issue here is a chaotic holiday shift where support is seriously lacking. Better bag policy could have cut down on at least some of the cashier’s stress.

Christmas Eve brings out the worst in everyone’s patience.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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