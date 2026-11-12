The Neighbor Kids Were Bullying Her Nieces, So She Told Them They Couldn’t Walk Through Her Yard Anymore, So They Claimed She Threatened Them And Their Dad Came And Threatened Her

When your kids are being bullied, it is important to do what you can to protect them.

That is what the aunt in this story did, so she told the neighborhood bullies that they were no longer welcome on her property and that they needed to stay away from her nieces and her dogs.

The kids claimed that she threatened them, so their dad came over and actually threatened her, and now she wonders if she handled the situation poorly.

The only thing she did wrong is not telling the kids to stay away sooner. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITAH for getting after my neighbors kids? I’m 23(f) and have 2 neices that I’ve been keeping for the last year and a half and 2 dogs. A female sheep dog and a male pitbull mix.

The neighbor kids are awful.

Majority of the time they are chained except for those occasional bust through the door emergency washroom and whenever they want to play with the girls. We’ve been having alot of trouble with my neighbors kids from stealing, snooping, breaking and full on bullying my kids. This has been happening for the last 2 years and we’ve recently just started telling this group of boys to stay out of the yard after we’ve found out they’ve been starting to physically abusing my eldest neice so much they almost broke her 3 fingers.

This sounds like a beautiful yard.

We have a big yard that’s in front of a river and kids in the neighborhood go swimming down the bank in our area and I don’t mind as long as they are respectful of my property. There’s a short cut that goes to the main road and all the way down to the river on the other side of where I live, so these kids had another route to get there other than through my yard.

Someone needs to put a stop to these bullies.

But like I said, we’ve been having problems with my neighbors kids. They tend to walk through our grass and cut between my deck and 1 of my sheds that lead towards my driveway where I have 3 vehicles parked and another shed on the other side of the my driveway. They were caught a few times harassing my nieces in our yard, name calling and pushing my youngest to the ground, but recently my neighbor caught that group of boys snooping and looking into all our vehicles and we didn’t report it thinking they didn’t take and or break anything so we didn’t think the cops would do anything.

To be fair, this does sound somewhat threatening.

But this one incident happened a few days ago where I finally had enough of repeating myself and told those kids that ” I dont want them on the grass, to go use the road.” This was said in an adult tone so they’d listen while my dogs and my neighbors dogs started barking and I told them “if my dogs bite you while hes chained up and you’re in my yard, it’s not my fault”

Now they are lying to the cops.

It was more of a warning than a threat. They reported me to the police for yelling and threatening to unleash my dogs and sick them on their kids if they come in my yard, which didn’t happen. Yes, I don’t like them but they are also just kids so why would I want to harm them. Then the next morning their dad showed up at our doorsteps 5 in the morning drunk.

She should call the cops on this guy immediately. He is genuinely threatening her.

Threathening us with a hockey stick, telling me that their kids could walk through my property and I had no right to tell where his kids can walk to go swimming. Accusing me of threatening his kids with my dogs then he started accusing my Eldest of bullying his kids first. 1 girl bullying his 3 boys? At this point I’m frustrated and angry. AITA?

No. Honestly, she is not going far enough in making sure that these kids stay off her property and leave her children alone.

Read through the comments below to see what other people have to say about it.

Installing a fence and cameras is a good idea.

This is a very scary situation.

Report this to the police and let them handle it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

She will be liable if the kids get hurt, so she needs to keep them away.

This person says to report them to the police immediately. I agree.

She is honestly not doing enough to stop this. Report the dad’s actions to the police and get it on record right away.

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Author Michael Levanduski Senior Contributing Editor, Workplace & Community Michael Levanduski is a veteran journalist and digital culture specialist with over 15 years of professional writing and research experience. While his background spans emerging technology and complex technical subjects, Michael specializes in analyzing workplace ethics, property disputes, and viral interpersonal dynamics across modern digital forums. Since joining TwistedSifter in 2024, Michael has authored some of the publication’s most widely read coverage on corporate policy, malicious compliance, and neighborhood relations. Rather than simply aggregating online debates, he brings rigorous research, organizational context, and an empathetic editorial voice to everyday human dilemmas—transforming raw forum discussions into insightful, highly engaging narratives. When he isn’t covering internet culture, Michael enjoys traveling, keeping up with tech trends, and spending time with his family. Connect with Michael on LinkedIn and Facebook.