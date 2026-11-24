Their City Council Wanted A Trail Built Through Their Property, But The Homeowners Said No And Now Face Online Claims That They’re Blocking Access To Important Family Plots

Private property becomes complicated when local history sits inside the backyard.

This couple discovered their new land includes an old, hard-to-reach cemetery.

Then the city proposed a public trail directly through their property.

Their refusal quickly became a town-wide argument.

Let’s digest all the details below.

AITA for not letting the city put a nature trail through my property? “We just bought a house this last March. It’s an older home and had been vacant for the last two years. It’s 5 bedroom and 10 acres, which includes a cemetery from the late 1700s and early 1800s inaccessible unless you go through our property.

Word has gotten around recently about it and it has become the talk of the town. Last week City council reached out to me about adding a nature trail through the cemetery that would loop around back to our state park.

They don’t want to do this.

After talking with my husband we decided against it for several different reasons. The biggest being we didn’t want people lingering around our property. But also we don’t trust others to respect the graves. My husband reached back out to them and politely declined. They called back a few times after to try and convince us otherwise.

Huh?

Yesterday someone posted in my town’s Buy, Sell, Trade Facebook group saying we were denying them access to there family members grave. After doing research we found out that the person who posted the accusation was one of the council members sister in law. A little more digging we discovered that her great great aunt was buried there. We private messaged her and asked her to take the post down. She refused saying we were the bad guys in this situation. Since then my husband and I have been receiving nasty messages from members of our community. AITA for not letting a nature trail be built through my backyard?”

And here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

The homeowners reasonably rejected a public trail that would bring strangers through their private land.

Anyone seeking a family grave could request respectful access without demanding a permanent public walkway.