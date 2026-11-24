Man’s Family Keeps Pulling Him Into Their AI Image Experiments, So He Finally Objects When His Aunt Makes Him A Christmas Ornament

Technology moves fast, and the people around you don’t always ask before they jump on board.

One man’s family had developed a fondness for AI-generated images, and they treated it as a bonding activity.

The problem was that he despised generative AI, and he’d asked more than once not to be included in any of it.

His request was ignored when his aunt turned his face into a Christmas ornament without a word of warning.

When he asked her to stop, the family didn’t take his side. Instead, they piled on and gaslit him into thinking he was the one acting illogically.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking my Aunt to stop putting my face into AI? My family has a bit of a thing for AI-generated images. The profile picture on our family group chat, for example, is an AI-generated image of my grandfather as Kim Jong-Un. (Don’t ask.)

There are two good reasons why he opposes this.

I am a man with long hair. As such, AI has a tendency to make images of me effeminate, which is not who I am at all (although, to be clear, I respect and admire those who present more effeminate), not to mention I despise all uses of generative image AI.

He’s objected many times, but his family doesn’t seem to care about honoring his wishes.

I have asked multiple times to not be put into AI for any reason, as has my brother. My family believes it to be a bonding thing? It’s weird.

The conflict began to reach a boiling point.

Yesterday, despite me asking not to be put in, my aunt did it anyway, generating slop of myself as a Christmas ornament. I asked her to stop, which was followed up by comments about “nice skirt” (the AI generated me in a skirt, which was frustrating but also beside the point) and the fact that “it already has your face, too late.”

Now everyone is treating him like he’s the problem.

Even my father asked me to “get over it,” whilst my aunt posted a passive-aggressive comment about how “people hear all sorts of rubbish about AI etc. yet post their photos all over the net.” AITA? I don’t believe so.

His family really doesn’t seem to respect him at all.

What did Reddit have to say?

Why not start giving his family a taste of their own medicine?

This commenter had a similar idea.

Perhaps an ultimatum would get their attention.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a never-favored brother who decides to skip the family trip to attend his grandmother’s birthday instead.

What this family is doing is posing a real risk.

“It already has your face, too late” is the sort of argument that works on a toddler and nobody else.

Being told to “get over it” (by his own father, no less) turned a small annoyance into a question of whether his word even counts at all.

He doesn’t need to defend his dislike of AI. He only needs people to respect a simple request.

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