Woman Isn’t On The Lease At The Apartment She’s Living In With A Friend, So When She Finds Out Her Friend Is Moving, She Reaches Out To The Landlord To Ask To Be Put On The Lease

If you’re renting an apartment, it’s always best to do things the right way and make sure your name is on the lease instead of simply making a side deal to sublease from the lease holder. Otherwise, you might end up in a situation like the person who wrote this story finds herself in.

She’s not on the lease. She’s living in an apartment with her friend who is on the lease, but her friend is moving.

Now, she’s desperate to find a place to live, or even better, not to have to move at all.

Did she handle the situation poorly, or was contacting the landlord a reasonable thing to do?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA: for asking my landlord if I could take over the lease when my roommates move out? I’ve been renting a room in a 2 bed/1 bath apartment in San Francisco since May. One of my roommates is the leaseholder, their partner also lives here, and I’ve been paying my share of rent monthly as a subtenant (no written sublease).

OP doesn’t want to have to move.

I recently found out they plan to move out in November and want a family member to take over the unit. This was a shock as they never told me their plans prior to moving in. Since rent in SF is extremely high and I didn’t want to be left without housing, I emailed the landlord to say that if the lease ends, I’d like to be considered for it, as the lease is fair game after they leave.

Her roommates are upset.

When my roommates found out, they were upset and said they felt betrayed and disappointed. They said they now want to keep the lease without me, and one of them even returned my October rent payment. From my perspective, I was just trying to establish housing security and options, as I am currently looking for other places on FB marketplace.

Her roommates are probably upset because they didn’t tell the landlord OP was living there and might get in trouble now that the landlord knows. Or, they might be upset because they already promised the apartment to their family member.

But the real question is, did OP do anything wrong by reaching out to the landlord?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person is confused.

Another person tells her not to feel bad.

This person suggests talking to the landlord.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

But another person explains why the roommates are probably upset.

She’s probably not supposed to be living there at all since she’s not on the lease. I assume that’s why the roommates are upset. They might get in trouble. They also might be saying they plan to keep living there but really plan to move out and let their family member move in instead.

The messed up part is that they didn’t tell OP any of their plans to move before she moved in. She clearly thought this would be a longer term rental situation.

A little communication would’ve prevented this problem.

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