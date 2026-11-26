Woman’s Roommate Spends Hours In Their Only Bathroom, Making Her Late For Work, But Denies It When Confronted

You don’t have to be best friends with every roommate that you have, but it is good if you can at the very least be civil with them.

What would you do if you had a roommate who would use the bathroom for two hours at a time, sometimes multiple times per day, even though you only had one bathroom, and it made you late to several appointments?

That is what is happening in this story, and when she confronted her roommate about it, the roommate simply denied that it is happening, so she doesn’t know what to do from here.

Read through the full details below and see what you think she should do.

Roommate uses the bathroom for an extended amount of time Yesterday morning, my roommate was in the bathroom for over two hours, blasting music, from 6:40ish to 8:44.

This is very rude, especially if they only have one bathroom.

I needed to leave by 8:45, so I text her when she’d be done. No response. I knocked every ten minutes. No response. By 8:30, I was irritated. I knocked on the door, opened it, peaked in, and asked when she’d be done since I needed to pee badly and also leave in fifteen minutes. She stared at me blankly and said “I should be done in a little while,” so I expressed again how I needed to literally PEE and take even just a five minute shower, but she didn’t even respond, so I said okay and left out.

It seems like these two must have some type of bad blood between them.

She waited conveniently until 8;44 to leave out, and when she did, she slammed the bathroom door extremely loud and then her bedroom door. It was so loud I was shocked she didn’t break it omg. Anyway, I sent her a text just explaining how there’s no reason someone should be in the bathroom so long and how it’s inconsiderate. I even expressed that I try to keep morning bathroom time under 45 minutes max, and if I do go over that then I fully expect for her to knock and need to come in and I’ll leave out until she’s done.

Why would she be doing this?

This isn’t the first time. For the past month or so, she’s been extending the time she’s in the bathroom slowly. It went from an hour to now two, two times a day. She claimed that she was cleaning (which is like, okay…you aren’t cleaning everyday when you stay in for an extended amount of time, and even if this was a one time situation, why couldn’t I just hop in mid cleaning session and just take fifteen minutes to get ready?).

It is unlikely that she was actually cleaning.

This was also her first time cleaning this year. No exaggeration. I made a post about the cleaning situation a few weeks ago, and people said how it was literally a health hazard and her habits were probably why I keep getting sick. So, I was glad she was finally cleaning without me saying anything to her first, but this wasn’t a one time incident. She told me I was acting immature, and it was crazy that I was getting “worked up” over being a “little” late to the start of my day.

She just denies being in the bathroom that long? Weird.

She denied being in the bathroom for that long. I was 45 minutes late to important plans. It wasn’t a little late. And this wasn’t the first time I was late to stuff, I’ve even been late to work before due to her being in the bathroom forever. Sometimes I’ve had to skip out on showers just to be able to open my job’s store at the right time. But I have fresh tattoos so I couldn’t do that yesterday, I needed to wash them before starting the day so they don’t get infected.

These two really shouldn’t be living together.

She told me that I was playing the victim card, which how is me literally wanting equal time in the bathroom being a victim…? I did take it a certain way and felt as if it was micro aggression, because how was I being worked up and acting crazy by just addressing how her excessive bathroom time effects my day and to just be mindful of it? I wasn’t rude to her at all, even when asking her in person. So, there was no reason for her to say I was getting worked up. I was addressing an issue like a normal roommate, explaining why it would help me, and she immediately got defensive. I forgot to mention that she said she wasn’t going to accommodate her mornings for me and how I was acting entitled. By wanting to be able to shower between 6:40 and 8:44?

The roommate is just lashing out at this point.

She even brought up my boyfriend and how she’s “never rude to him” even though he’s over “all of the time.” He doesn’t even spend the night, and I’ve texted her to make sure it was okay that he does visit in the daytime and she said it’s totally fine. I’ve always been respectful and never want to make her uncomfortable by having someone over if she doesn’t want someone over. He doesn’t even stay for long when he does come.

She is smart to be careful about this.

The only thing I am worried about is her now attempting to retaliate and lie to the office, to say my bf is over a lot to try and get me 1. Evicted, or 2. Him banned. But in reality, when he does come over it’s to just help me carry my groceries up since I live on the third floor, or when he does come over, to hangout in my bedroom for a few hours where he isn’t making any noise, using any of her items, and respectful when they do run into each other on the way in/out.

Wow, this is just crazy.

With one of our past roommates, she basically moved in her boyfriend and she and the girl I got into the argument with hung out constantly. Up until arguments started between the couple, the cops were called, she got arrested, bans were issued, she kept bringing him over even though he had guns and other weapons, kept leaving him in the apartment alone, and he got shot by someone at a house event, until she finally moved to be with him “in peace.”

The roommate really doesn’t like her for some reason.

But my roommate didn’t even treat her like this and was trying to be understanding. So I can’t believe me asking for more bathroom time is what set her over the edge and I feel like her anger is targeted. How would you guys handle this?

It is quite obvious that there is some sort of background story between these two, but it isn’t listed here. Regardless, her roommate is way out of line.

Let’s take a look at what some of the commenters have to say about what is happening.

Honestly, this isn’t a bad idea.

Just keep pounding on the door.

Here is someone who had a roommate just like this.

Getting up early and hogging the bathroom is a good option.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

This commenter says she should just walk in the bathroom and use it.

She needs to be more aggressive and take what she needs. Then move out.

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