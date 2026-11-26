Woman Put Up With Her Brother’s Early Morning Motivational Alarm For Weeks, But Switching Off His Phone Finally Brought Their Disagreement Over His “Growth” Into The Open

Self-improvement stops feeling inspiring when it wakes the entire house at 5 a.m.

This young man loved his motivational alarm, but his sibling was the only one hearing it.

Instead of changing the speech after repeated complaints, he kept snoozing through his own routine.

Let’s see how this morning mindset battle played out.

AITA for turning off my brother’s “motivational” alarm that plays a speech every morning? My brother recently decided he is on a self improvement grind. For the past two weeks, his alarm has been a loud motivational speech about discipline, success, and waking up at 5 AM to “outwork everyone else.” The problem is, he does not wake up to it. I do.

HA.

It goes off every single morning at 5 AM and plays for five straight minutes while he snoozes it again and again. I asked him multiple times to change it to something quieter, but he said the speech is “part of his mindset” and that I should respect his routine.

Oh my.

This morning after five minutes of someone yelling about success and hustle, I got up and turned his phone completely off. He slept through his class and when he woke up he was furious. Now he says I sabotaged his personal growth and disrespected his goals. I feel like I just wanted to sleep. AITA?

Now she’s turning to Reddit to decide whether protecting her rest makes her the villain in his self-help saga. News flash: They agree.

This person says NTA, he is lacking basic respect.

This person recommends a different kind of alarm.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

And this person has a totally new suggestion, and feels for OP.

After two weeks of loud speeches and ignored requests, the exhausted sibling finally turned off their brother’s phone.

He missed class, but expecting someone else to manage his alarm was hardly personal growth.

Nothing says discipline like repeatedly sleeping through a lecture about discipline.