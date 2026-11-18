Worker Says Everyone In Her Office Is Miserable, And She’s Not Afraid To Call It Out

Misery loves company, right?

Well, that’s what they say…

But you better believe that in an office setting, working with miserable people every day can be, well, miserable.

In today’s story, a woman opened up and talked about how her toxic work environment is really taking a toll on her.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say!

How do I deal with an office full of miserable people? “I (25f) have always worked with difficult people, like I’m sure everyone has. Even though there have been jerks, there was always at least a few good to balance it out.

This sounds delightful…

My current office is like a competition for who can be the most miserable. I’m not exaggerating when I say this, but every single person there is CONSTANTLY in a bad mood. It’s impossible to get anything done, because whenever you need someone to do their job they huff and puff and either defer the task to someone else (who defers the task to someone else), or just flat out don’t do it without 10 follow up emails. Then on top of that, everyone is so focused on being petty and placing blame that no one bothers to try and fix anything (I know this is common too but I’m talking every minuscule problem is blown out of proportion with no solution). I am in a unique position where I work closely with management (healthcare admin) and they trust me enough to be candid about whatever problems are going on, and our providers also trust me enough to vent because I’m not management. So I end up hearing both sides to a lot of disputes, and it’s the same pattern over and over again.

Ugh!

We are short staffed, so management pushes their highest performing providers to pick up the slack that the less reliable providers are not able to do. Then, the highest performers get mad because they are being overworked, and so they purposely do things wrong and lazy just to get one over on management. Management gets ticked off, and then continues to overwork them as punishment. Then the cycle goes over and over until someone quits and is replaced by a new person who does exactly the same thing. I tried to suggest ways to improve some of our processes to avoid some of the issues we run in, first because it’s literally my job, and second because I have experience at my previous jobs of successfully implementing training to EMS workers and 911 dispatchers.

What’s the point?!?!

However, management doesn’t listen to anything I say because I’m young. I really don’t care about my job. Yeah I do need a job and I would be upset if I lost it, but as far as advancing in my career I really just don’t care. I’m just trying to get through the day most of the time. I also can’t find a different job right now due to life circumstances, so I just have to push through until things change for me. How am I supposed to deal with these people? It’s office full of energy vampires just hell bent on making everyone’s day terrible. I try to be positive but it’s so hard to when there’s literally nothing but doom and gloom every single day.”

Now let’s see how readers reacted to this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

And this individual offered some advice.

This is brutal!

She needs to do her best to find a new place to work as soon as possible.

Enough of this!

Nobody likes energy vampires in the workplace!