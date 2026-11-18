Her Neighbor Was Constantly Harassing Her Even After She Reported It to the Property Manager and the Police—Now She’s Exhausted by How Much It’s Affecting Her Life

When you live in a town house, you will always have neighbors nearby, and when you don’t get along with them, it can make life hard.

That was the case in this story, and while things seemed ok at first, as soon as she confronted her neighbor about parking in her assigned spot, everything went downhill fast.

By the end, the neighbor was throwing trash in her yard, taking packages, and apparently sending other people over to harass her, and she doesn’t know what to do about it.

This is truly one of those nightmare situations with neighbors. Read through the full story below and see what you think she should do.

What Would you Do? I live in a townhome. My next-door neighbor moved in a year ago. She is a single mom of two kids.

Let’s learn about these neighbors.

She recently had took in another adult who also has one son, though I’m not sure if she is on the lease or not. At first, me and this neighbor had good relations with one another. When she first came over here, she asked me how the environment was and I told her it was nice and quiet.

Assigned parking is a nice perk.

About a week or two later, she moves into the next door unit. That night, she had a lot of cars parked outside because she was having a party. I didn’t think much of it and I knew she was celebrating getting a new place. We have assigned parking, in that each of us who lives out here in the town home has two parking spaces. The next morning I went over and introduced myself because I didn’t quite introduce myself the first time, and I also politely asked after my introductions if she could not have people park in my parking space.

She has no obligation to fetch that ball for the kids.

I remember the second or third day the kids were outside and that was the only time I saw them outside playing besides a time or two after that in the back or front. They kept tossing the ball over the fence to our yard and I had to keep going out there about 3 or 4 times to put the ball back for them. However, the last time I let the ball sit there because I got tired of it. I wanted to make it clear that it was annoying, so I let it sit there until I got ready and then maybe about 30 minutes or an hour later I put the ball back.

How old are the kids?

I have no issue with kids at all. Kids will be kids, but I mentioned this because it was at this moment when I realized that their parents gave very little supervision. I witnessed this woman many times leave her kids home alone (this was before her guests got here) and not have anyone come over there to check on them and sometimes wouldn’t come back home until 2 and 3 in the morning, sometimes later.

Start reporting people who park there to the landlord. Or a tow company.

I found myself having to keep asking her this over and over again and I had even saw on camera where somebody who looked like one of her friends came over and parked there. I know it’s very easy to not know that we have assigned parking spaces if you don’t live out here, so I understand she came out and she had her friend move the car, but I saw that they were laughing and pointing at the parking space, so I had a negative feeling about it.

Her neighbor seems a bit unstable.

One particular day, I came out and I asked her for the 1,000 times could you please stop and she snapped. She started yelling at me and pointed at me telling me to go back in my my house. I stood there and I told her no, then she stormed off and slammed the door and went inside and started yelling at her kids. That situation resulted in me calling the police due to her hostile behavior and the police advised that I get cones and put them in my parking space if I feel like she’s going to keep doing it. So I did.

No more warnings, just start reporting her.

From that point on, I knew that things went very sour with this neighbor. She would start tossing trash in my yard, and tossing cigarette butts in my yard all the time. When I started noticing that she was doing this, she stood outside one day as I was talking on the phone to a friend about it, and she quickly came outside as if she was waiting for me to approach her. I asked her if she had done it and she stood there quietly with a smug look on her face, and I told her that if she continued then I would report her to Property Management and I went inside.

It is long past time to put up cameras and start recording this stuff.

They didn’t really do much, but I still did it anyway to have something on record, given that she has a private landlord and I have a property management, so our owners are different. The next morning, she called the police and flipped the story and said that I was the one who did it. They came to my door at around 8:00 or 9:00 a.m. but I did not hear it as I was inside tending to my child. I called the police station out of curiosity because I wanted to know what was going on as to why they came to my house.

The neighbor is annoying in every way possible.

They had told me that she had reported me as the one instead tossing the cigarettes at her yard even though it was the other way around. So, of course, they obviously couldn’t do anything about it given that the situation looks like he said she said. About a week later, that following Friday she threw a party again and they were loud and it was disturbing my household and my child who was trying to sleep. I called the police and had them to come out to ask if the noise could be turned down.

Not surprisingly, she is a bad mother, too.

To start wrapping it up, this neighbor’s behavior went very south and sour real quick and it’s all because of a boundary that was politely trying to be placed. This neighbor began letting her kids bang on the walls, being loud, stomping, and I noticed that she never let them play out in the back patio hardly ever since they moved in. They are always inside.

What is this guy up to?

She always has company over every single week and I noticed in February one particular day when she invited a guy over, but instead of the guy going into the front door, he goes around the back. Now she’s the first door or unit in the building, so he can’t miss her unit, so I found it kind of strange as I was watching my camera that he went around the back. He didn’t enter her gate, he came around mine, and I saw that he was kind of lurking around my backyard area and I quickly came outside and asked him are you lost you need some help, and he seemed very skittish. He started slurring his words and then hurry up and went around to the front and instantly entered her unit.

Now what is happening?

My concerns grew from that point. At the end of July of this year, I was looking at a church service online from home and I went outside to water my rose bush and it seemed as though what I’m about to tell you was pre-orchestrated. A guy came passing by and he immediately started talking to me and asking me where I was from, and if he could have my number, and rather demanded me to give him his number. Now, he didn’t come through the entryway, he came around the circle because this complex has a loop. When he told me his name and where he was from, I got quickly suspicious. He told me he had a business.

It isn’t exactly surprising that two people in a neighborhood would know each other.

I didn’t give him my number and when he was getting ready to leave, he said hopefully I can see you again in your yard watering your rose bush. When he left, I went inside and I looked the man up on Facebook and noticed that he is married and has kids. And the weirdest part is that he knows the neighbor next door. How do I know that? I saw her on his page, so I clicked on her profile and I saw that she attended his birthday party a few days before this happened. He failed to mention that he knows her as well and he failed to mention that he was married with kids, so all I was thinking about was red flag red flag red flag.

Ok, this was a weird way to react.

I probably shouldn’t have done this, but I made a profile page acting as my husband and I reached out and I told him, I said don’t ever come by my house again bothering my wife and I never saw that guy again. Yesterday, I had a package that was being delivered. Instead of them delivering it to my door, they delivered it to her door on accident and posted a photo of where it was delivered.

Wow, this is awful.

I was on the way home when I noticed this and ended up seeing a dead body in the street with a lot of police cars and fire trucks surrounding the area. It was devastating. The fact that I had to come home and deal with my neighbor trying to get away and steal my package without even processing what I had saw infuriated me. When we got home, I gave her 1 to 2 minutes to return my package given that I had seen her pick it up on my camera, and didn’t put it on my doorstep or toss it there anything.

To be fair, most people bring in packages without looking at who it is addressed to.

We’re not supposed to be entering each other’s property lines due to the disputes that we had with the police being called out. I opened my door noticed that her authorized or unauthorized guest was getting ready to leave with her child and without crossing their property line, I immediately said do y’all have something of mine? She looked dumbfounded and said she didn’t know let me go back inside and she brought the package out and gave it to me.

Don’t assume the worst in people.

On camera, it was shown that the lady who was the primary resident there picked up the package looked at it and took it back inside her house. I can understand if the full address wasn’t on the package, but it was. It set me off because I always return packages and mail to the address it belongs to if it accidentally gets sent to my house, even her stuff.

Maybe don’t focus so much on the nasty neighbor.

It made me mad because I was trying to be grateful for my life and to still be here and be alive for my kid and my family after seeing that body in the street, but having to come home to somebody who is envious jealous and nasty spirited and clearly too ungrateful to even recognize they are blessed truly ticked me off along with the history of trouble with her altogether. What would y’all doing this situation?

All she can really do is continue to report the neighbor when she violates some rule, and then try to not think about her as much as possible.

Check out the comments below and see what you think about the situation.

Here is someone who thinks she is also a bad neighbor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

Is moving even an option?

This commenter thinks she should put up more cameras.

Just keep reporting it to the authorities and see how it plays out.

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