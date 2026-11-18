A Woman Catches a Teammate in Her Spell During D&D—Then Quits the Next Session After He Tries to Kill Her Character and Yells at Her for Turning Into a Dragon

It’s hard to keep a game fun when someone at the table takes it personally.

One woman was playing Dungeons & Dragons with her husband and a few other players when one of her spells caught another player’s character in the middle of a fight.

She was ready to heal him, but he got upset and demanded an apology, so she decided to leave him alone.

Then, during the next session, that same player went after her character and nearly killed it. She turned into a dragon to fight back, and the person running the game thought that was fair.

The other player didn’t see it that way, though, and once he started yelling, she’d had enough.

Read on to see what she did next.

AITA? for quitting my DND campaign halfway through a session? I (25F) was playing a DND campaign with 5 guys and my husband, ages between 19 and 26. Last session, we were in combat, and I swung with an area-of-effect spell and dealt damage to one of our party members. We will call him Drama Lama. I only rolled 4d8 and only dealt like 16 damage, which I was prepared to heal, and had 2 support characters ready to help. But he threw a fit, so I didn’t help at all, and then he demanded an apology.

Then, he did something she was not prepared for.

This current session, in which approximately 2 weeks have passed in character, we got into another combat with completely different enemies. So I wild-shaped into a giant octopus, and we had basically finished initiative when LAMA Min/Max swung at me with 12d8, double crit, to attempt to one-hit kill my character. If I had not been a giant octopus, my character would have been fully killed.

When the tables turned on him, he threw a fit.

I had been given a fancy item by the DM which allowed me to transform into basically anything, which I have been using moderately (once for the giant octopus). But I kind of got mad and turned into an Ancient Gold Dragon, which probably was busted in the moment, but he knew I could do that, and the DM saw it as fair retaliation. LAMA proceeded to scream and argue, and I just quit so I didn’t have to deal with his **. AITA?

Wow! People between those ages should act more like adults than that.

Let’s take a look at what the folks over at Reddit think about all this.

This person thinks the DM should’ve solved this.

Here’s a DM with some thoughts.

This reader pieces together some really good thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

And for this reader, we’re missing info.

NGL, it does seem like we’re missing some info.

For starters, did she know his character would get caught in the spell, and did she tell him she was planning to heal him?

But still, showing up to the next session and trying to kill her character in one hit wasn’t right either.

Basically, everyone could’ve handled this better. And quite frankly, from the way they’re all acting, you’d never guess they were adults.

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