Aug 25, 2021
These Crocheted Pasta Dishes are Simply Delightful
Normalynn Ablao (aka the Copacetic Crocheter), is a California-based crochet artist and teacher that has been delighting the Internet with delicious crocheted versions of various foods from pasta to desserts.
Ablao sells the patterns on Etsy if you’re interested in making your own. Otherwise you can enjoy the gallery below of delightfully crocheted pasta dishes.
For more check out her website and Etsy page.
[via Colossal]
Bonus Yum
Comments