Tesla Owner Tried to Use Its Autopilot Function and Crashed It Into a $3.5 Million Jet
That’s gonna leave a mark!
A Tesla owner used the car’s “Smart Summon” feature to attempt to have the vehicle come to him but the plan went haywire and the Tesla crashed into a very expensive Vision Jet made by Cirrus.
Check out the video.
lol someone tried to summon their Tesla via autopilot at an aviation trade show and it crashed into a 3 million dollar jet pic.twitter.com/ae1Th49YsG
— waffle party planner (@Phylan) April 22, 2022
The person who shared the video on Reddit said,
“I was at an event for the aircraft manufacturer Cirrus.
I also drive a Tesla Model Y – but was not the poor soul (with poor decision making abilities) who summoned his Tesla around several expensive aircraft – only to crash it into the most expensive one ($3,500,000)!
Woof.”
That was one very expensive mistake!