May 6, 2022

Tesla Owner Tried to Use Its Autopilot Function and Crashed It Into a $3.5 Million Jet

That’s gonna leave a mark!

A Tesla owner used the car’s “Smart Summon” feature to attempt to have the vehicle come to him but the plan went haywire and the Tesla crashed into a very expensive Vision Jet made by Cirrus.

Check out the video.

The person who shared the video on Reddit said,

“I was at an event for the aircraft manufacturer Cirrus.

I also drive a Tesla Model Y – but was not the poor soul (with poor decision making abilities) who summoned his Tesla around several expensive aircraft – only to crash it into the most expensive one ($3,500,000)!

Woof.”

That was one very expensive mistake!

twistedsifter on facebook Tesla Owner Tried to Use Its Autopilot Function and Crashed It Into a $3.5 Million Jet

Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter