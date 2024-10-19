New Homeowner Finds Neighbors’ Cars In His Unfinished Garage, So He Immediately Has Them Towed

Discovering someone has taken over your property is never a pleasant surprise, especially when they’ve done so without permission.

So, how would you feel if your neighbors parked their vehicles in your unfinished garage to protect them from hail?

Would you be a good neighbor and let it go?

Or would you be angry and have their vehicles towed?

In the following story, one new homeowner finds themselves in this very situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it went down.

AITA for having my neighbor’s cars towed from my garage? My house is being built in a neighborhood that’s a few years old. My lot is one of the few remaining lots, and there are occupied houses surrounding mine. The exterior is basically complete, and the contractors are in the process of putting up the drywall. After work the other night, I decided to drive out to inspect the work. Everything looked fine until I decided to check out my garage. When I opened the door, I saw 2 cars and a minivan parked INSIDE my garage. I called the contractor to see if he knew anything about them and he was as perplexed as I was. My guess is that one of the neighbors decided to park their cars inside my garage because there was a slight chance of hail that night. At first, I was just going to leave it alone, but the more I thought about it, the angrier I got. By the time I got to my car, I was steaming mad – so much so that I called a tow company and had them tow all three vehicles away.

Understandably, the owner was angry the next day.

The next morning, my contractor called and told me the police were there to investigate the theft of the vehicles. I had them put the police on the phone and explained that I was the owner of the property, had the vehicles towed, and gave them the tow company information. My contractor told me later that the owners of those vehicles were shouting and cussing them out until the police made them leave. I went by after work, and a guy confronted me about being a jerk for having their vehicles towed. He was shouting about how I ruined their day because they missed work and their kids were late to school.

According to the other neighbors, he’s starting off on the wrong foot.

He also said it cost almost $1,000 to get all 3 vehicles back and that I’ll be covering the cost. I told him good luck with that and that he’s the jerk for parking in my garage without my permission. We went back and forth until his wife came and pulled him home. Some of the other neighbors came out to watch our argument, and afterward, some of them told me I was starting off on the wrong foot and should apologize to that guy. They said that I should be more neighborly and understand that neighbors help each other out. One said that I should have left a note instead of having them towed. It seems all my neighbors are against me. I can see their point, so maybe I overreacted. I’m not sure. AITA?

