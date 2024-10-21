Noisy Neighbors Ignored All Of A Homeowner’s Complaints, So He Started Mowing The Lawn At 6 AM Every Saturday Morning

Living in a new neighborhood can quickly become a nightmare when noisy neighbors move in next door.

So, what would you do if your neighbors threw loud parties several nights a week, left trash everywhere, and ignored your complaints?

Would you let it go when they finally stopped?

Or would you give them payback?

In the following story, a homeowner runs out of patience and finds the perfect way to make his own noise.

Here’s what happened.

My Noisy Neighbors 4 years ago I had a house built in a new development less than half an hour outside of my hometown. In the beginning, it was a dream come true. I was excited to be a new homeowner. But shortly after moving in, I started to become aware of my next-door neighbors. They would constantly be throwing parties well into the AM hours. Their lawn would be covered in trash the next day, and it would blow all around the neighborhood. At first, I thought maybe they were just throwing some housewarming get-togethers to get settled in, so I gave them some slack and let it slide.

Regardless of the complaints, the parties kept going.

Unfortunately, this was only the beginning. 3-4 days out of the week there would be excessive noise late into the night coming from that house. By this time, I’ve been calling the cops so much that when they pick up, they just say they’re on the way. I’ve submitted countless HOA complaints, and yet this still keeps happening. On one specific occasion, they were throwing a children’s birthday party, and they were using a PA system in their backyard. Now, I don’t live out in the country; in fact, we’re in the city limits, and the houses are quite close to each other. Not to mention, the backyards aren’t even that big. Why on Earth would these people need a PA system of all things? Well, the noise was absolutely unbearable, and this time, it was the entire street that called in noise complaints. When the cops arrived and were talking to the owners of the noisy house, they straight up told the cop, “I don’t care.”

Finally, the parties stopped, and he got revenge.

After this incident, I filed 1 more HOA complaint, threatening to take legal action against their company unless they did something about this. And as if I said the magic words, they got fined and there hasn’t been a party there since. Fast forward to recently, the noisy guy next door is a construction worker and has a brutal weekday schedule. Weekends are his time to relax. For the past 4 years, every Saturday, I’ve been mowing my lawn at 6:00 AM, starting on his side. Sometimes, I just sit there and chill on my phone for about 10 minutes while the mower is running right outside his bedroom window. Saturday mornings are my favorite time of the week. 🙂

Wow! That’s a genius way to show the neighbors how it felt.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this.

According to this person, mowing your lawn that early is usually a noise issue as well.

This person used the same method when their neighbors kept partying.

Here’s someone with a sense of humor.

This person empathizes with the other neighbors who are being affected by the mower so early.

That’s one way to get them back.

However, doing this could also backfire if they realize he’s doing it intentionally.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.