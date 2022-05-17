Woman Falsely Accused of Walmart Shoplifting Get Revenge And Awarded $2.1 Million Settlement
A woman in Alabama who was accused of shoplifting at a Walmart store won a $2.1 million settlement against the store.
Lesleigh Nurse used a self-checkout lane to pay for her items and thought she had paid and the transaction was completed when she was stopped on her way out of the store.
Apparently, the machine in the self-checkout lane had frozen and Nurse was accused of shoplifting. She tried to explain what had happened, but she ended up being arrested.
Her case was eventually dismissed but Nurse continued to get letters from a law firm telling her that if she didn’t pay $200 she would be sued. Nurse decided to take matters into her own hands and she sued Walmart.
Her lawsuit stated that Walmart had “engaged in a pattern and practice of falsely accusing innocent Alabama citizens of shoplifting and thereafter attempting to collect money from the innocently accused.”
The lawyers for Walmart argued that everything done in the company’s stores was legal but Nurse ended up getting the $2.1 million settlement.
Take a look at this video about the story from a local news channel in Alabama.
