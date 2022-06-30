Artificial Intelligence Can Generate Realistic Pictures From Random Sentences You Say
An artificial intelligence company called OpenAI created a tool that allows any descriptive sentence to be turned into realistic images and art.
The tool is called DALL·E 2 and can create imagery because it has been fed countless pictures and has been trained to create imagery.
Our newest system DALL·E 2 can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language. See it here: https://t.co/Kmjko82YO5 pic.twitter.com/QEh9kWUE8A
— OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 6, 2022
People on Twitter were pretty psyched about the new tool and offered up suggestions of what they wanted to see it do.
Here’s one example.
— Sam Altman (@sama) April 7, 2022
And here’s an interesting one that someone dreamed up…
And the tool delivered!
— Sam Altman (@sama) April 6, 2022
The people at OpenAI said that safety measures were put in place to make sure the DALL·E 2 software can not produce v**lent images or spread misinformation.
Here’s a nice one from an employee at OpenAI.
A kid and a dog staring at the stars #dalle pic.twitter.com/QYkPY3f1Sh
— Prafulla Dhariwal (@prafdhar) April 7, 2022
And this guy who also works at OpenAI shared his creation.
“a raccoon astronaut with the cosmos reflecting on the glass of his helmet dreaming of the stars”@OpenAI DALL-E 2 pic.twitter.com/HkGDtVlOWX
— Andrew Mayne (@AndrewMayne) April 6, 2022
Open AI has no plans to release DALL·E 2 to the public but we’ll have to keep an eye on that…