Dad Sparks Debate After Posting Pics of 14-Year-Old Son Working at Burger King
Well, this post sure seemed to divide a lot of people on social media.
A man named Chris Crawford shared a post on Facebook giving a shout-out to his 14-year-old son for working hard at Burger King every day during the summer so he can save up for a car.
Read Crawford’s post below to see what he had to say about kiddo.
The story was shared on Twitter and people weighed in with their own opinions.
This person mocked Crawford and his praise for his son.
they straight up said like “proud of my little wageslave!! 🥰”
— Tinkerharl 🏳️⚧️ (@BatOuttaHarl) June 9, 2021
And this man agreed and said this might be indicative of something bad happening…
It is indeed. I’m sorry but a kid choosing work over summer is an indicative of something dark happening somewhere. And for all those “muh but children must know how life works”: you’re actively supporting exploitation and child labor.
— José Miguel (@josem11200) June 11, 2021
Another Tweeter said not having any fun in childhood can lead to major problems for people when they are older.
So fun fact, this type of stuff causes psychological damage in adult life. As it turns out when kids don’t get their full childhood to be children they struggle to be adults in adulthood
— Struggling Panda (@purplepanda1310) June 10, 2021
But some folks had the complete opposite reaction.
This guy said that success takes hard work and that this kid is on the right path.
Wow bro, wtf is up with this world. Success takes dedication and obtaining goals takes hard work. This kid will make it while those commenting won’t.
— Tony “The Bull” Spilotro (@tonyspilotroBTC) June 13, 2021
And another person said that negative comments about this story are why 99% of people are broke as a joke.
This post and most comments below are the reason 99% of the world (you) are broke AF.
— ParaBULLic Goblin. (@iLiquidatebots) June 13, 2021
The jury seems to be divided on this one…
